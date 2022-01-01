NYPD Names Keechant Sewell First Female Police Commissioner in Its 176-Year History: 'Truly Honored'

Keechant Sewell was sworn in as the department's 45th Police Commissioner on Saturday

The New York City Police Department has sworn in its first female commissioner.

Keechant Sewell took her oath as the department's 45th police commissioner on Saturday, marking the first time a woman will lead the NYPD in its 176-year history.

Alongside a video of the swearing in ceremony, Sewell tweeted that she was "truly honored" to hold the position.

"This oath reflects my deep commitment to our great city – and the individuals who are ranked as New York's Finest," she wrote. "I'm privileged to be here and ready to work!"

Sewell is a Queens native. She previously worked in the Nassau Police Department for 23 years specializing in narcotics, major case and hostage negotiation, according to The New York Times.

Last year, she was promoted to chief of detectives.

Sewell was appointed by New York City's new mayor Eric Adams, who was also sworn in on Saturday. Adams, who had promised to appoint a female police commissioner during his campaign, is the city's second Black mayor.

Adams, who was sworn in shortly after the ball dropped in Times Square when the clock struck 12 a.m. local time, is the 110th mayor of New York City.

The new mayor is also a retired NYPD captain and former state senator. Earlier this year, he spoke with PEOPLE about his plans for reform for the nation's largest city.