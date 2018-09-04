Girl, 15, Dies After Falling from N.Y.C. Fire Escape While Attempting to Retrieve Phone

A 15-year-old teenage girl fell to her death from a fifth-floor fire escape in New York City over the weekend as she attempted to enter a window from outside, the New York Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

The teenager, Imogen Roche, was attending a party at a TriBeCa apartment around 11 p.m. local time on Sunday when she fell. Police say that Roche was trying to get into a locked room in the apartment because her cell phone was inside.

Roche was brought to Bellevue Hospital Center, where she later died. The NYPD is currently investigating the incident, but according to NBC New York, police don’t expect any charges to be filed.

Friends of the teen — who attended Beacon High School and was going to be a sophomore — say she had a bright future.

Tori Hodes tells PEOPLE Roche was “really emphatic and always knew what to say to her friends who were struggling. She always told her friends that things would get better.”

“She was really creative,” adds Hodes, 15, who knew Roche since elementary school. “She loved to sing, dance and act. She wrote a lot of songs.”

Roche was in high school plays throughout elementary and middle school, says Hodes, and liked all types of music.

Imogen Roche and Tori Hodes Tori Hodes

Adds Hodes, “She was really passionate and loyal to her friends.”

A mother who knew Roche told The Daily News that Roche had “a wonderful, infectious personality. She’s so nice to people.”

A neighbor who lives in the apartment building told the outlet, “It’s a super tragic situation. It was kind of mind-blowing to find out that someone had died right outside my apartment.”