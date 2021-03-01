Off-Duty NYC Subway Transit Worker, 73, Discovered Dead on Train

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee's loved ones at this very difficult time," MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan tells PEOPLE

A public transit worker died on the New York City subway over the weekend.

An off-duty NYCT station agent was discovered on the A train at 7:55 p.m. Saturday by a conductor, an MTA spokesperson tells PEOPLE. The train had just arrived at the 207 St. terminal.

First responders arrived on the scene and pronounced the station agent dead.

The New York Police Department is investigating the death, and tells PEOPLE that the man was a 73-year-old discovered on a northbound A train.

"No criminality is suspected," the NYPD tells PEOPLE, and "the investigation is ongoing at this time."

The identity of the man has not been released by authorities, pending notification of the family. The man's cause of death has not yet been revealed and will be determined by the medical examiner.