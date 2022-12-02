N.Y.C. Seeks 'Swashbuckling' Candidates with 'Aura of Badassery' to Combat Rats for $170K a Year

The rats might hate this announcement — but "bloodthirsty" job hunters will be pleased.

New York City is looking for a Director of Rodent Mitigation — or "Rat Czar" — to help the city address its "relentless rat population."

According to the job posting, the city is looking for candidates with five to eight years of relevant professional experience who are "highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty." They must also possess "a general aura of badassery" on top of a "swashbuckling attitude" and "crafty humor."

The job will pay between $120,000 and $170,000 a year to a successful hire who can help the city design and implement a "robust" rat mitigation strategy, per the posting.

"The rats don't run this city — we do," Mayor Eric Adams' office wrote Thursday on Twitter in a callback to feisty comments made by Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch during a news conference in mid-October, when she broke the news to the rats.

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty

An estimated two million rats are believed to be living in N.Y.C., according to BBC News. Sightings are up 67% from 2019, as well.

The city's Rat Czar job listing describes the pests as "enemies that must be vanquished by the combined forces of our city government."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The person hired as the N.Y.C.'s Rat Czar will be the face of the city's ongoing efforts to mitigate its rat population, according to the job listing.

Candidates must have "the drive, determination and killer instinct needed to fight" the rat problem, and the ability to lead what the city calls the "Rat Pack."

It will be the Czar's job to keep rats "in check and on notice," which the listing says is "one of the most important tasks in city government."

Getty

"Rats will hate this job posting," it says. "But 8.8 million New Yorkers and your city government stand ready to work with you to reduce the rat population, increase cleanliness, and prevent pestilence."

Adams encouraged potential applicants to check out the listing via his Twitter account, writing, "There's NOTHING I hate more than rats."

"If you have the drive, determination, and killer instinct needed to fight New York City's relentless rat population — then your dream job awaits," he said Thursday.