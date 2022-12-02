N.Y.C. Seeks 'Swashbuckling' Candidates with 'Aura of Badassery' to Combat Rats for $170K a Year

"Somewhat bloodthirsty" job hunters can now apply to be the city's Director of Rodent Mitigation. Responsibilities include keeping rodents "in check and on notice," according to a listing

By
Published on December 2, 2022 04:39 PM
Three rats scavenge for food on the subway platform at Herald Square September 3, 2017 in New York City on.
Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty

The rats might hate this announcement — but "bloodthirsty" job hunters will be pleased.

New York City is looking for a Director of Rodent Mitigation — or "Rat Czar" — to help the city address its "relentless rat population."

According to the job posting, the city is looking for candidates with five to eight years of relevant professional experience who are "highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty." They must also possess "a general aura of badassery" on top of a "swashbuckling attitude" and "crafty humor."

The job will pay between $120,000 and $170,000 a year to a successful hire who can help the city design and implement a "robust" rat mitigation strategy, per the posting.

"The rats don't run this city — we do," Mayor Eric Adams' office wrote Thursday on Twitter in a callback to feisty comments made by Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch during a news conference in mid-October, when she broke the news to the rats.

A health department notice is tied above the garbage ripped open by rats sits in front of Chipotle's restaurant on Court Street June 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. Numerous complaints about rat infestation and the restaurant's garbage have been filed with the City of New York for over a year.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty

An estimated two million rats are believed to be living in N.Y.C., according to BBC News. Sightings are up 67% from 2019, as well.

The city's Rat Czar job listing describes the pests as "enemies that must be vanquished by the combined forces of our city government."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The person hired as the N.Y.C.'s Rat Czar will be the face of the city's ongoing efforts to mitigate its rat population, according to the job listing.

Candidates must have "the drive, determination and killer instinct needed to fight" the rat problem, and the ability to lead what the city calls the "Rat Pack."

It will be the Czar's job to keep rats "in check and on notice," which the listing says is "one of the most important tasks in city government."

NYC Rat Rodents Eating Off Ground Near Trash Can
Getty

"Rats will hate this job posting," it says. "But 8.8 million New Yorkers and your city government stand ready to work with you to reduce the rat population, increase cleanliness, and prevent pestilence."

Adams encouraged potential applicants to check out the listing via his Twitter account, writing, "There's NOTHING I hate more than rats."

"If you have the drive, determination, and killer instinct needed to fight New York City's relentless rat population — then your dream job awaits," he said Thursday.

Related Articles
Royal Christmas
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch Now
Chinatown, New York
Gunman Sought in Series of Attacks on Homeless Men in N.Y.C. and D.C. That Left 2 Dead
Stacey Abrams, Glenn Youngkin, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker's Health Journey Over the Years, in His Own Words
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
A rodent is seen eating seeds in New York, NY, United States
New York City Ranks High on List of America's Most Rat-Infested Cities, but Avoids Top Spot
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos
wind energy
Earth Day 2020: What You Need to Know and Do to Save the Planet — Before It's Too Late
Jerry Herman
Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019
13283669 Winona Oak 13283662 Fior 13283804 Christian Lalama 13284899 James Reid
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists That Should Be on Your Playlists This Spring
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021
NYC subway train
15-Year-Old in Stable Condition After Losing Arm While 'Subway Surfing' Outside Train in NYC