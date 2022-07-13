"I'm a big believer in 'Better safe than sorry,' " said Mayor Eric Adams

N.Y.C. Mayor and Officials Defend PSA for Nuclear Attack Safety That Says 'You've Got This'

Although a new PSA about what to do in the event of a nuclear attack seemingly came out of the blue, leaving many New York City residents with questions and concerns, officials say there's no immediate threat — they just want to help people feel prepared.

Starting on a jarring note, the video begins with a presenter saying, "So there's been a nuclear attack. Don't ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit. Ok?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video goes on to urge New York City residents to get inside a building as soon as possible — and stay there.

"Shut all doors and windows. Have a basement? Head there. If you don't have one, get as far into the middle of the building as possible," the presenter says, adding that any clothes that may have come into contact with radioactive dust or ash should be immediately removed and bagged.

As a final safety step, New Yorkers are asked to "stay tuned" and not go outside again until given the all-clear by officials.

"Alright, you've got this," the presenter calmly adds as the short video comes to a close.

The video caught many people off guard.

"I just saw an NYC Nuclear Attack PSA video. Is there something Im missing!?" wrote one social media user, while others noted that they hadn't seen similar PSAs in decades.

Others poked fun at the script.

"You ended your PSA about a nuclear attack with 'you got this'? how delightfully dystopian," one Twitter user wrote.

Added another, "New York City just released a PSA about what to do in the event of a nuclear attack and all I can think is wow that's an amazing apartment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In the following days, officials spoke out to reassure residents that the video wasn't made in response to any specific threat.

"There's no overarching reason why this is the time we sent this out," Christina Farrell, first deputy commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management Department, told the Associated Press on Tuesday. "It's just one tool in the toolbox to be prepared in the 21st century."

Farrell also shared that although there's "a very low probability" of a nuclear attack in New York City, the agency has been getting an increasing amount of questions about the topic.

"This is one threat that, understandably, New Yorkers feel the least prepared for and have asked us about," Farrell said, according to Gothamist.

Eric Adams Eric Adams | Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty

During a news conference on Tuesday, which was unrelated to the release of the PSA, New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the video, saying he didn't "think it was alarmist."

"It was really taking necessary steps after what happened in Ukraine, to give preparedness," he said, according to The Washington Post, referencing Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which was launched in February.