NYC's Oldest Gay Bar Designated a Landmark for Its History-Making Role in Advancing LGBTQ+ Rights

The West Village bar Julius' was the site of a 1966 "sip-in" protest, when activists demonstrated against the closure of bars that served gay people

By
Published on December 8, 2022 01:18 PM
NYC’s Oldest Gay Bar Julius' Is Now Officially a Landmark
Photo: NYC Mayor Eric Adams/Twitter

New York City's oldest gay bar, Julius' in Manhattan, is officially a landmark.

The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) announced the designation on Tuesday, lauding the beloved West Village watering hole as "one of the city's most significant sites" of LGBTQ+ history.

In 1966, Julius' was the site of a "sip-in," when three activists protested the closure of bars that served gay people. In an LPC press release, New York Mayor Eric Adams described the event as "a pivotal moment in our city and our nation's LGBTQ+ history."

"Honoring a location where New Yorkers were once denied service solely on account of their sexuality reinforces something that should already be clear: LGBTQ+ New Yorkers are welcome anywhere in our city," Adams said in a statement.

NYC’s Oldest Gay Bar Julius' Is Now Officially a Landmark
NYC Mayor Eric Adams/Twitter

Julius' is located on West 10th Street in the Greenwich Village Historic District, a short distance from the Stonewall Inn, which is also a landmark, the LPC said.

The 1966 "sip-in" took place three years before the Stonewall riots, which are commonly considered the start of the LGBTQ+ movement. The "sip-in" is also seen as a pivotal moment in the community's fight for rights and equality.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The LPC said on Twitter that the landmark designation for Julius' highlights its "cultural significance," as well as its role in LGBTQ+ activism prior to Stonewall.

"Now people around the world flock to our city for its welcoming and joyful LGBTQ+ nightlife," Adams wrote on Twitter.

NYC’s Oldest Gay Bar Julius' Is Now Officially a Landmark
NYC Mayor Eric Adams/Twitter

After the vote at Tuesday's virtual hearing, Commissioner Wellington Chen said Julius' landmark designation was "long overdue."

Commissioner Michael Devonshire added, "As the country seems to be grappling with going backward in terms of acceptance and inclusion, I just want to say 'Bravo, New York,' for bringing this one to the forefront."

Andrew Dolkart, co-director of the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project, said the nonprofit "is thrilled" that Julius' is now a landmark. As the LPC noted, one of the organization's initial goals was to get the site listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"We applaud the Landmarks Commission for its commitment to recognizing sites of historic significance to LGBT history and look forward to working with the Commission on future designations," Dolkart said in a statement on Tuesday.

Related Articles
The 25th anniversary of revolt homosexual of Stonewall, bar gay at Greenwich city In New York, United States On June 26, 1994-
Everything You Need to Know About Pride Month
pride tout
Cardi B, JoJo Siwa, Janelle Monáe and More Stars Attend West Hollywood Gay Pride Parade
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Kesha performs for Pride Live Stonewall Day on June 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Kesha Discusses 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal at Stonewall Day Pride Performance: 'We Are Not Done Fighting'
Pride Month
Notable Figures & Moments in Pride Month History to Honor This Week, from Gilbert Baker to Alan Turing
NYC gay posters Florida law
NYC Shows 'True Colors' in Campaign Denouncing 'Don't Say Gay' Law and Inviting Floridians to Move
Jennifer Lawrence at Benjamin Prime
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Pulse Night Club
Biden Signs Bill Naming Pulse Nightclub a National Memorial Honoring 49 Victims: 'This Isn't Forgotten'
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales smile as they speak with well-wishers after their visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton and Prince William Coordinate in Blue for Surprise Trip to Northern Ireland
Michelle Browder is an artist and activist
Artist Michelle Browder Creates 'Mothers of Gynecology' Monument to Enslaved Women Who Endured Experiments
LGBTQ Ukraine
LGBTQ Ukrainians Fear Loss of Rights and Lives Under Russian Occupation — but Vow to Fight for Both
pride month products
Brands Giving Back to LGBTQ Organizations in a Big Way During Pride Month
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Karine Jean-Pierre speaks onstage during the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Standing Ovation at GLAAD Media Awards After Historic Press Secretary Appointment
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow