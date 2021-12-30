N.Y.C. Mayor Says Scaled Back Times Square New Year's Eve Event Is Still Happening Despite COVID Surge

Mayor Bill de Blasio previously announced last week that a number of additional safety precautions will be in place, including limiting attendance to 15,000 people

The New Year's Eve numerals on display in Times Square on December 21, 2020 in New York City. The seven-foot-tall "2021" numerals will be on display in the plaza until noon on December 23.

The New Year's Eve numerals on display in Times Square on December 21, 2020 in New York City. The seven-foot-tall "2021" numerals will be on display in the plaza until noon on December 23.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says there are currently no plans to cancel the Times Square New Year's Eve event despite a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

During a Thursday morning interview on Today, De Blasio said the city is moving ahead with the scaled back celebration announced last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

De Blasio explained that rather than shut down the city, he's focused on getting even more New Yorkers vaccinated.

"We want to show that we're moving forward, and we want to show the world that New York City is fighting our way through this," he said.

manhattan omicrom Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

As previously announced, this year's celebration will only be open to vaccinated attendees, who will be mandated to wear masks at all times and socially distance at the outdoor venue.

The number of attendees has also been cut down to 15,000 people, which is significantly lower than the 58,000 people the event typically hosts a year. Additionally, visitors won't be allowed entry into the event until 3 p.m., which is much later than in previous years.

When asked during his Today interview if there have been any discussions about further reducing the size of the celebration or canceling it altogether, the mayor said there have not been, explaining that the decision to hold the event was "made with our health care team."

Citing "all of those layers of protection," de Blasio added, "our health care leadership believes this is the right way to do it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While New York's party plans are still on, experts have warned Americans to call off their own New Year's Eve plans. With U.S. covid cases hitting a record high Thursday, officials like infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci are cautioning against hosting and attending large indoor gatherings.

"When you're talking about a New Year's Eve party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of their vaccination, I would recommend strongly: Stay away from that this year," Fauci said in a Monday interview with CNN. "There will be other years to do that, but not this year."