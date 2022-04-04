"People say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. 'Don't say gay' isn't one of them," one digital billboard reads

NYC Shows 'True Colors' in Campaign Denouncing 'Don't Say Gay' Law and Inviting Floridians to Move

New York City is standing firm in its support of the LGBTQ community after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed controversial legislation known as the "Don't Say Gay" law.

On Monday, N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams announced the launch of a new digital marketing campaign "denouncing the recent passage of 'Don't Say Gay,'" per a city press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am the mayor of New York City, but I have a message for Florida's LGBTQ+ community — come to a city where you can say and be whoever you want," Adams said in a statement. "Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill is the latest shameful, extremist culture war targeting the LGBTQ+ community."

"Today, we say to the families living in fear of this state-sponsored discrimination that you will always have a home in New York City," he added.

The Parental Rights in Education bill — which is set to take effect in July — aims to limit how classrooms, particularly for lower grades, can teach children about topics related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

In addition to prohibiting class discussion on orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, the bill would also allow parents to sue school districts that fail to adhere to those rules.

Starting Monday, New York City's campaign will run for the next eight weeks and is specifically targeting Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

"People say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. 'Don't say gay' isn't one of them," one billboard reads.

"When other states show their true colors, we show ours," reads a second, while a third carries the message, "Loud. Proud. Still allowed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"This is the city of Stonewall," Adams, 61, said at a press conference on Monday, referencing the 1969 Stonewall Riots, which marked the beginning of the LGBTQ rights movement.

"This political showmanship of attempting to demonize a particular group or community is unacceptable," he continued. "We are going to loudly show our support and say to those who are living in Florida, listen, we want you here in New York. We want you right here in New York City."

Despite widespread condemnation of the bill, DeSantis appeared unmoved by the critics during the law signing.

"I don't care what Hollywood says. I don't care what big corporations say. Here I stand. I am not backing down," he told attendees.

Though DeSantis' aides and supporters insist the language of the bill is nonspecific to LGBTQ people, advocates have spoken out against the law, citing the history of how it was first drafted.

Opponents say that it will lead to adverse effects on an already marginalized community — and The Trevor Project said the bill will erase "LGBTQ identity, history, and culture — as well as LGBTQ students themselves."