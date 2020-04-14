Doctors and Nurses Dance to 'Don't Stop Believin'' as Coronavirus Patients Leave NYC Hospital

Image zoom New York Presbyterian Queens/Twitter

The hospital staff at one New York City hospital is escorting their COVID-19 patients out the door in a memorable — and musical — way.

To celebrate the discharge of their coronavirus patients, the staff at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital has been lining the halls as the patients leave and dancing around to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'”.

A video of one of the emotional moments was posted to the hospital’s Twitter on Tuesday. In the clip, two patients in wheelchairs are pushed down the hall as staffers celebrates with cheers, dance moves and applause to the 1981 hit song.

“As a message of hope during these challenging times, #NYPQueens plays Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” throughout the hospital each time a #COVID19 patient is discharged and on the road to recovery,” the hospital wrote beside the video.

Steve Perry, the former lead singer of Journey, also acknowledged the video on Twitter and wrote, “I wanted to share a little cheer from New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in NY. They play ‘Don’t Stop Believin” every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged. We’re all in this together, and we’ll get through this together. #DontStopBelievin”

Jaclyn Mucaria, the president of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, told Good Morning America that the sweet gesture has been in effect for the past week and means just as much to the staff as it does to the patients.

“Every patient discharge gives hope to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens staff,” Mucaria said. “They are encouraged to see their patients recovering and going home.”

The president of the hospital also said the video shows the resiliency of New Yorkers, who have been hit the hardest by COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been at least 580,878 cases and 23,607 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to The New York Times. New York currently leads the country with at least 195,031 cases and 10,056 deaths, the Times reported.

New York City is also the leading county in the state, recording at least 106,764 cases and 7,154 deaths from the deadly respiratory virus, according to the Times.

“These have been very challenging times but I am so proud of the extraordinary selflessness and teamwork,” Mucaria told GMA. “Everyone is pitching in for the purpose of providing the best care to our patients.”

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens isn’t the only hospital celebrating their COVID patients’ discharge with “Don’t Stop Believin'”.

In Detroit, the staff at Henry Ford Hospital have also been playing the inspirational tune as their patients head home to recover, according to The Detroit News.

Veronica Hall, the president of Henry Ford Hospital and a registered nurse, told the outlet that “the song is a sign of hope, a reminder to patients to never give up and a motivational thank-you to tired, never-stop-trying team members.”

“The song’s message is a reminder that this patient’s discharge is just as possible for the next patient and the next,” she added. “​​The victories and the happy moments … are often marked with smiles, cheers, maybe a recording of successes on whiteboards — and tears of relief among the critical care teams and staff connected to emergency and COVID-19 units.”

