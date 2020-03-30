Queens Assistant Principal and Father of 3 Dies of Coronavirus: ‘He Cared Deeply’

Image zoom Facebook

Assistant principal Joseph Lewinger — who was beloved by students and staff at Mary Louis Academy in New York City — died of complications from coronavirus, the all-girls school confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

“Joe dedicated his life to his family: his beautiful wife, Maura, whom he adored; his son, Jack, and daughters Madison and Maeve, all three of whom lit up his world,” Mary Louis Academy Principal Ann O’Hagan-Cordes wrote in a tweet shortly after Lewinger’s death.

“His love for Mary Louis was always in evidence, particularly when he referred to himself as a Woman of Dignity!” she added.

According to the New York Daily News, the 42-year-old held many roles during his tenure at the Queens-based academy, including girls’ basketball coach, athletic director and teacher.

As a coach, Lewinger won more than 100 games and led the team to two state titles in the A and D divisions. When his 4-year-old twins were diagnosed with cancer, Lewinger left the team twice before officially retiring from coaching in 2012, the outlet reported.

In her statement, Principal O’Hagan-Cordes asked the community to fight the need to gather following Lewinger’s death, and instead asked mourners to keep social distancing practices a priority.

“There will be time in the future to celebrate all of Joe’s numerous accomplishments. Now is the time to grieve and mourn our tremendous loss,” she wrote. “Once again, I know we feel the need to come together, to console each other, to hug, cry, scream and say it’s not fair… sadly, the time for us to do that as a community has to wait.”

RELATED VIDEO: Coronavirus Myths Debunked: Special Pathogens Expert Says ‘The Fact Speaks For Itself’

“We will gather together at some point, when our city can come out of isolation, to share our memories of Mr. Lewinger — J Lew — and there are many wonderful stories to share,” she continued. “But for now, we pray for the strength to get through this.”

Lewinger also served as a board of education president for Franklin Square Union schools in 2016, according to a statement from the district.

Please see the following letter from our Principal, Mrs. O’Hagan-Cordes. pic.twitter.com/SS5X1vbAo6 — TMLA+You (@weareTMLA) March 29, 2020

RELATED: What to Know About the Coronavirus — and How to Protect Yourself

“Mr. Lewinger cared deeply about our district; he cared deeply about our community; he believed in our kids… While the loss of life to this terrible virus is tragic, the passing of one of our own hits us particularly hard,” Schools Superintendent Jared Bloom wrote. “While most of our staff are working remotely, please know that we have a team available to support staff, children, or parents who may need to talk.”

New York state continues to be dramatically impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. According to the New York Times, the state has seen 965 deaths and 59,568 cases attributed to the disease, as of Monday afternoon.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.