N.Y. Woman 'Deliberately and Intentionally' Drove Car into Niagara River Before Her Death: Police

The woman's vehicle was found on the rocks Wednesday, approximately 75 yards above the brink of Niagara Falls

Authorities believe the New York woman who died after her car plunged into the Niagara River drove into the frigid waterway on purpose.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Detective-Sergeant Brian Nisbet with the New York State Park Police says information thus far has indicated that the woman "deliberately and intentionally drove her car into the upper Niagara River and the rapids" on Wednesday.

Nisbet also notes that authorities are currently interviewing friends and relatives of the unidentified woman in her 60s as the investigation continues.

The New York State Park Police first confirmed the incident in a social media post, stating that multiple agencies responded to the scene after reports of a car "approximately 75 yards above the brink of the American Falls."

According to police, "the vehicle entered the water upriver from the pedestrian bridge and floated toward the brink before coming to rest."

Nisbet tells PEOPLE the car entered the water at 11:42 a.m. and that authorities started receiving 911 calls "pretty much immediately afterward."

A video posted by the NYS Park Police shows the car nearly completely submerged as water rushes around it and snow falls from the sky. The trunk of the car is open, as are several of the windows.

Authorities were unable to make a land rescue, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to intervene by sending a helicopter and rescue swimmer.

Nisbet tells PEOPLE the Coast Guard helicopter didn't arrive until 2 p.m., more than two hours after the car had plunged into the frigid waters. The woman was pulled from the vehicle shortly after.

Tragically, she did not survive, dying from her "injuries and/or the elements," the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) of New York State stated in a press release.

As of Thursday, the car was still mostly submerged in Niagara River, approximately 50 yards from the edge of the falls, the Associated Press reported. Officials are currently trying to determine the best way to remove the vehicle from the waters.

"It's a tragic event and we don't like seeing these," Nisbet tells PEOPLE. "I've been here 31 years and this is a first."

Though the outcome wasn't what they had hoped for, the PBA of New York State commended the first responders for taking action amid a dangerous situation.

"The PBA of New York State today praised the selfless, dangerous and heroic efforts of the myriad of agencies that responded to the report of a vehicle in the water at Niagara Falls on Wednesday," they wrote in the press release.

Manny Vilar, PBA of New York State President and Park Police Sergeants Director, added in a statement: "As president of the union representing our State Park Police, and a Park Police Sergeant myself, I could not be prouder of the professionalism and selflessness displayed by every first responder on the scene – but particularly the 20 State Park Police Officers who were the first to respond."

"Our mission is unique, as is our training. The beauty of Niagara Falls is second to none, and so is the danger from 750,000 gallons of water going over the Falls each second," Vilar continued. "We are saddened by the loss of life yesterday but remain committed to protecting every visitor during their time at the Falls and promoting and preserving this tremendous natural resource."