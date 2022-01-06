Marissa Hoechstetter, a mother of twin girls, is fighting for the passage of the Adult Survivors Act in New York

Mom Who Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted by Doctor Fights for Survivors' Rights: 'We Won't Be Bullied'

When Marissa Hoechstetter first saw the grainy sonogram images, she was overwhelmed. "There were two tiny little babies," she recalls in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "I was just ecstatic."

Her healthy twin girls were born in April 2011 via a cesarean section performed by Columbia University OB-GYN Dr. Robert Hadden, whose treatment, she says, sometimes included sexually inappropriate questions and behavior during medical exams.

She tried to ignore those moments, second guessing herself, but when she visited Hadden for a one-year checkup after the birth of her twins, he claims he sexually assaulted her. She left his practice, paralyzed by shame and fear.

"You're going to this person because they have specialized knowledge," she says. "You're looking to them to help take care of you."

Though Hadden had a prestigious practice at Manhattan's New York-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center and hundreds of vulnerable women in his care, authorities say he abused multiple patients, including minors.

In September 2020, Hadden, now 63, was arrested and charged in federal court with six counts of enticing and inducing victims to travel to his offices, subjecting them to sexual abuse between 1993 and 2012, according to prosecutors. Though Hadden pleaded guilty to a felony sex crime in 2016 and surrendered his medical license, he has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

"Mr. Hadden was already prosecuted, convicted and punished for this same conduct," his lawyers tell PEOPLE in a statement. "The federal government's zeal to punish him a second time--which it has acknowledged was prompted by publicity about his case and not by any newly discovered conduct--rather than focusing their resources on preventing abuse happening now in our communities, is disturbing."

Marissa Hoechstetter Credit: Courtesy Marissa Hoechstetter

In December, 79 of Hadden's former patients agreed to a $71.5 million settlement with Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. But for Hoechstetter, who is not part of the settlement, it's not enough.

The "predator in a white coat" — the description of Hadden used by Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss — was protected by powerful institutions that employed him, Hoechstetter says.

Hoechstetter is instead telling her heart-wrenching story in hopes it gives other abuse survivors the courage to come forward. She's also advocating for the Adult Survivors Act, proposed legislation in New York that would create a one-year window for sexual-assault victims to sue an abuser and any negligent institution despite the statute of limitations.

"They try to silence people through NDAs and other scare tactics, but we're not going to be bullied," she says. "We know what happened was wrong—and we don't have justice."

Being able to share the painful truth about what happened to her has "fundamentally changed who I am," Hoechstetter says. "Saying it out loud is the hardest part. I know what happened to me matters."

Speaking out has taken away the power that shame and silence once had over her — and she hopes it will give freedom to others.