N.Y. Man's Obituary Includes Brutally Honest Warning About Drinking & Driving: 'Don't Be a Dumb A—'

"Cody James left us on August 8, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained from being a dumb a—," Cody James Holland's obituary read

The obituary of Cody James Holland — a 25-year-old correctional officer from New York — has gone viral after his family called him a "dumb a—" as a warning about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Holland, described as a man who "loved his middle finger and showing his butt to the world," passed away on Saturday, according to his obit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Cody James left us on August 8, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained from being a dumb a—," his death notice read. "He drank, drove, and didn’t wear his seat belt! Please, don’t be a dumb a—!"

According to Holland's mother, Colleen Lynch, the family decided to approach the obituary in a humorous but brutally honest fashion in hopes of discouraging others from repeating her son's actions.

"I'm sorry if you don't feel this was appropriate but it was hard and it is honest. I love this child more than anyone can even imagine. My beautiful, smart, handsome boy.. I called him a dumb a— because he was doing dumb a— things," she wrote on Facebook. "If this obituary makes even ONE person rethink drinking and driving then I have no regrets."

Holland's aunt, Trisha Culligan, wrote on her Facebook that she hopes their loss "saves another family the same heartbreak."

"Don’t drink and drive...CALL someone! It takes a village!" she said. "Share this horrible example with your teenagers and young adults especially. If this changes even just one life, it’s worth it!"

Culligan added that the family "grieving in different ways," but Holland's obituary was written in a way to reflect "about who HE was."

In the tribute, Holland was also described him as someone who "loved with his whole heart." His varying interests included "his trucks, his motorcycle, his dog, his girl, his guns, huntin’ and fishin’ with his friends and family."

RELATED VIDEO: 82-Year-Old Prankster Dies and His Family Gives Him a Hilarious Obituary to Send Him Off

"Tough guy with a big heart! Friend to most, hater to some," the obituary read. "Cody loved his family, both biological and those he selected to be his family."

A funeral service for Holland will be held on Friday at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg, N.Y. The family said in the obit that those attending the viewing should be "dressed how you are most comfortable. This is how Cody would want it."

Holland is survived by his parents, two brothers, his grandparents, his girlfriend Alexis Sawyer and many relatives and "lifelong friends whom he loved fiercely," according to the obituary.