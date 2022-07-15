"If anybody is choking or is in danger, you always have to save them," said David Diaz Jr.

N.Y. Boy, 7, Saves Choking Friend With Heimlich Maneuver He Learned on The Good Doctor

David Diaz Jr. poses with his father David Diaz Sr. and New York State Sen. Fred Akshar

A New York elementary school student has been recognized for his heroism after saving a classmate from choking with a skill he learned on TV.

David Diaz Jr., 7, received the New York State Senate Commendation Award on June 13 for rescuing his friend with the Heimlich maneuver after he began choking on pizza at Woodrow Wilson Elementary in Binghamton, according to FOX News.

The second-grade student told the outlet that he learned the life-saving skill while watching the ABC medical drama The Good Doctor with his father.

Though he initially wasn't sure of his ability to save his friend, Diaz told FOX News he jumped into action after noticing his teachers were farther away than he was.

Kristin Korba, a second-grade teacher at Woodrow Wilson Elementary, echoed Diaz's account.

"The adults were circulating the cafeteria, monitoring," she told the outlet. "David rushed behind [the choking student] and performed the Heimlich."

N.Y. Boy Honored For Saving Choking Friend At School David Diaz David Diaz Jr. touches fists with New York State Sen. Fred Akshar | Credit: Courtesy of Emmanuel Priest (Director of Public Affairs for Senator Fred Akshar)

Korba said Diaz later told her he had seen the Heimlich maneuver performed on TV. The boy said he made sure to "remember," as it appeared to be "important" information, she added.

"I'm very proud of my son," Diaz's father, David Diaz Sr., told FOX News. "He's an angel in my eyes."

Binghamton City School District superintendent Dr. Tonia Thompson and New York State Sen. Fred Akshar (R) stopped by the boy's classroom last month to present him with the award.

The Binghamton City School District celebrated Diaz's heroics Wednesday on Facebook, writing, "We are so Patriot proud of Wilson Elementary's student hero, David Diaz Jr.!"

Akshar, a Broome County Sheriff candidate, applauded Diaz for his efforts and congratulated him on receiving "some well-deserved national recognition for saving his friend's life" at school.

"David is a true community hero who's made his family, his school and his community very proud!" Akshar wrote on Facebook.

Diaz's father isn't sure what his son's future holds but told FOX News that he hopes the young boy will "keep on learning from educational TV shows and become what he wants to become."