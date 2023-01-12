Student Learning to Be the 'Best Nurse in the World' Dies in Mexico After Tragic Accident at Airbnb

A Massachusetts woman died while vacationing in Mexico last week.

Leah Pearse, a 20-year-old nursing student at Simmons University died on Jan. 6 after returning to her Airbnb from a beach day in Cancun.

According to an obituary, the keys for her room were locked inside the third-floor apartment and Pearse attempted to get inside by climbing onto the balcony.

"Tragically she slipped, fell, and died instantly," according to the obit.

Pearse, who was born in Newburyport, Massachusetts, was pursuing her 5-year Master's in nursing at Simmons University. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at Mass General Hospital.

"Leah needed an outlet for her love and desire to help others, so her greatest goal in life was to become the best nurse in the world," the obit states.

In a statement, Simmons University President Lynn Perry Wooten told CBS News the campus was heartbroken over Pearse's death.

"Known for her confidence, compassion, and sense of humor, Leah brought out the best in others. Her lifelong goal was to become a nurse and she was an outstanding student in the accelerated five-year Bachelor of Science and Master of Science nursing degree program," Wooten said. "We extend our deepest thoughts and condolences to Leah's family, friends, and all those in our community impacted by this tragedy. Counseling and support services are available for students and employees."

According to the obituary, Pearse was a hard worker who found joy in life.

"Leah was having a phenomenal time in college, making connections with everybody she met," the obituary states. "If you knew Leah, you know she put everything on the table right off the bat. People felt they knew her after just the first interaction, and often they loved her immediately for the ease her presence brought to every room she entered."

Pearse graduated from the Classical Academy at Haverhill High School in 2020 and moved to Boston after graduation. Haverhill is about an hour north of Boston.