Nursing Home Residents Play Life-Size Game of 'Hungry Hungry Hippos' While Under Lockdown

Who says you can’t have fun under lockdown?

One nursing home in the United Kingdom is getting creative to keep its residents occupied while staying indoors amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

At the Bryn Celyn Care Home in Maesteg, Wales, nurses helped residents play a life-sized version of the classic children’s game “Hungry Hungry Hippos.”

“Residents really enjoyed playing a new game today Hungry Hippos. Lots of laughter to lift morale of the team and residents!” the care center wrote on Facebook Thursday, sharing a video of the fun.

In the clip, residents sat in wheelchairs in a circle with several colored balls in the center. Each person held a can with a basket affixed to the end to capture the colored balls, similar to the board game version.

After someone off camera shouted “Go!” workers pushed the residents’ wheelchairs forward, and each contestant used their basket to try to capture as many balls as possible, resulting in plenty of laughter from everyone in the room.

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford announced on Monday that the country will be tightening its restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Over the last few weeks we have asked everyone in Wales to make changes to the way we live our lives,” Drakeford said in a statement Monday, per BBC News. “We have asked you to stay at home, we have asked you to work from home if you can and not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.”

“From now on, all high street shops will be closed except those selling food, pharmacies, banks, and post offices,” he said. “Local NHS services, including your GP, will continue to be open.”

“But all social events, including weddings, baptisms, and other ceremonies, as well as gatherings of more than two people in public should not take place,” he continued. “Funerals will continue to be held, but only with close family present.”

“We are asking everyone to stay at home,” Drakeford said, urging Wales citizens to only leave once a day “for basic food if you have to and to exercise close to home.”

Drakeford added that anyone who is able to should be working from home.

“Now, these are really big changes for all of us,” Drakeford continued. “We are making them because of the speed the virus is continuing to spread. Please help us to protect you and to save lives. Together, we can do this.”

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a similar order, telling citizens to stay at home.

“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction — you must stay at home,” Johnson said, according to CNN. “Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households.”

The order is similar to several stay at home orders in the United States, allowing people to leave their homes only for work, shopping for necessities, medical services and exercise.

As of Monday, there are 372,563 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 16,381 deaths.

