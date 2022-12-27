Nursing Home Resident Creates Whimsical Winter Villages Made of Scrap Materials

Ed Templin spends months gathering leftover boxes and other recyclables to create a beautiful decoration in his building lobby annually

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 03:29 PM
Eddy Templin , 79, made a Winter village at his nursing home shown Dec. 20, 2022 Templin. He’s at Westmoreland, a Care Core home in Chillicothe, Ohio. We’re in southern Ohio an hour south of Columbus. And the sign by the village is Eddy’s Winter Village.
Photo: Cassidy Dawn

Ed Templin, a 79-year-old resident at Westmoreland nursing home in Chillicothe, Ohio, spent months gathering cardboard and scrap materials to create a whimsical winter village, now on display in his building's lobby.

"I enjoy it," he tells PEOPLE. "Everybody who sees it likes it, so that makes me feel good."

"I don't consider it work," he adds of the labor-intensive craft. "It's just something to do."

Templin tells PEOPLE he's been creative since his high school years, and "kept it up ever since."

The Kentucky native used recyclable cardboard at Westmoreland for buildings, picked up sticks from outside to turn into trees and sourced cotton balls for snow. He recalls his 2021 creation six months to make.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The efforts are not lost on visitors like Trish Mares, whose 102-year-old father, World War II veteran Roy Brown, lives at Westmoreland and who enjoyed seeing "Eddy's village" this season.

"Every time I've visited, it makes me smile," she tells PEOPLE.

Related Articles
OPPENHEIMER, written and directed by Christopher Nolan
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer': Everything to Know
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on a balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
How King Charles Remembered Queen Elizabeth in His First Christmas Speech
Queen's Christmas Day broadcast
How Queen Elizabeth Was Honored at Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert (Including a Paddington Bear Nod!)
Pusha T performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pusha T on Grammy Recognition, 'Pure' Rap, and Parenthood: 'My Son Can't Have a Wack Rapper Dad'
Christmas tree next to fireplace
Fire-Safety Tips for the Holidays: How to Decorate, Celebrate and Avoid Tragedy
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Their Christmas Tree
The Most Stunning Celebrity Christmas Trees from Ant Anstead, Justin Trudeau, Erin Napier and More!
The 15 Best Amazon Holiday Decor Finds of 2022
The 15 Best Amazon Holiday Decor Finds of 2022
Married Megachurch Pastor Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman Returns to Pulpit
What the Married Pastor Who Took Time Off After Messaging Another Woman Did During 'Reinstatement' Process
The Best Walking Shoes of 2022
The 21 Best Walking Shoes of 2022, According to 16 Doctors and Experts
horse sneakers
Kentucky Man Makes 'Horse Kicks' — Sneakers for Race Horses Inspired by Nike and Adidas Shoes
Iowa Dad Behind Viral ‘Zoom Call’ and ‘Drive-in’ Halloween Costumes to Debut His Newest Creation
Iowa Dad Behind Viral Halloween Costumes Debuts the 'MonstDOOR' to Thrill Trick-or-Treaters
Christmas Story House
The Iconic Cleveland Home from 'A Christmas Story' Is for Sale
Danica McKellar new home TN
Danica McKellar Reveals She Moved to Rural Tennessee: 'My Christmas Movie Characters Have Rubbed Off on Me'
Three of the Best Advent Calendars for Kids
The 15 Best Advent Calendars for Kids of 2022
Best Puffer Jackets
The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2022 to Keep You Toasty
best-bomber-jackets-of-2022-tout
The 24 Best Bomber Jackets of 2022 That Will Take Your Style to New Heights