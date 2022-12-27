Human Interest Nursing Home Resident Creates Whimsical Winter Villages Made of Scrap Materials Ed Templin spends months gathering leftover boxes and other recyclables to create a beautiful decoration in his building lobby annually By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 27, 2022 03:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Cassidy Dawn Ed Templin, a 79-year-old resident at Westmoreland nursing home in Chillicothe, Ohio, spent months gathering cardboard and scrap materials to create a whimsical winter village, now on display in his building's lobby. "I enjoy it," he tells PEOPLE. "Everybody who sees it likes it, so that makes me feel good." "I don't consider it work," he adds of the labor-intensive craft. "It's just something to do." More Stories to Make You Smile Templin tells PEOPLE he's been creative since his high school years, and "kept it up ever since." The Kentucky native used recyclable cardboard at Westmoreland for buildings, picked up sticks from outside to turn into trees and sourced cotton balls for snow. He recalls his 2021 creation six months to make. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The efforts are not lost on visitors like Trish Mares, whose 102-year-old father, World War II veteran Roy Brown, lives at Westmoreland and who enjoyed seeing "Eddy's village" this season. "Every time I've visited, it makes me smile," she tells PEOPLE.