Nurses, Doctor Who Helped Mom Give Birth on Plane: We're 'Emotionally Invested' in Baby's Life

The three NICU nurses and the doctor who helped Lavinia "Lavi" Mounga give birth at 40,000 feet tell PEOPLE they have all formed a tight bond

Newborn baby Raymond Mounga has some new aunties and an uncle for life, according to mom Lavinia “Lavi” Mounga, who unexpectedly delivered Raymond on a Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Honolulu on Wednesday, April 28

When three NICU nurses escaped to Hawaii together for a birthday getaway, they never expected to have to leap into work mode — especially not 40,000 feet into the air.

But that's exactly what happened after a passenger on their flight gave birth, and thanks to their help and that of a doctor on board, the group has formed what they hope will be a long-lasting friendship with their patient and her newborn son.

"We're going to start a group chat soon," nurse Mimi Ho, 28, tells PEOPLE. "We already told her that we're going to come to his first birthday in Utah."

It was Ho's birthday that found her on the fateful April 28 flight in the first place — she and her North Kansas City Hospital coworkers Amanda Beeding, 45, and Lani Bamfield, 25, were taking a girls' trip to Hawaii together to celebrate.

Ho and Bamfield were seated next to each other on the Delta flight from Salt Lake City with Beeding in front of them when they first heard Lavinia "Lavi" Mounga's sister-in-law calling for help.

Lavinia "Lavi" Mounga with Lani Bamfield, Mimi Ho and Amanda Beeding | Credit: Hawaii Pacific Health

"She starts yelling, 'Oh my gosh, help, medical doctor, anything!' She's freaking out. 'Help, help!'" Bamfield tells PEOPLE. "So we're like, okay, we'll try and see what we can do. So we get up… and Mimi's right behind me, and she's like, 'You okay?' I'm like, 'No, there's a baby. And he's little.'"

With help from Dr. Dale Glenn, a family medicine physician at Hawaii Pacific Health who was flying home after visiting family, the group jumped into action, improvising on the fly to help Mounga and her newborn son Raymond, who was born at just 29 weeks.

"We really didn't know, right until the very end when the plane landed, that he was going to be okay," Glenn, 52, tells PEOPLE. "The two greatest enemies a preemie has is lack of oxygen and getting cold quickly, because very young babies can't regulate their temperature. So the flight attendants brought us hot water bottles that we used to sort of keep the baby warm… Every passenger on the flight was helping us."

Lavi Mounga and Dr. Dale Glenn | Credit: Hawaii Pacific Health

Beeding, who has more than 20 years' experience up her sleeve, says the all-hands-on-deck attitude was second nature.

"The adrenaline kicks in and the nerves go away and you just kind of go into work mode and then you decompress later," she says.

Thanks to the group's tireless work for the three hours it took to make an emergency landing in Hawaii, little Raymond made it through, and is currently recovering in a local hospital, where mom has been keeping a watchful eye.

As she waits for her son to become strong enough to fly back home to Orem, Utah, Mounga has welcomed Beeding, Bamfield, Ho and Glenn at the hospital for emotional, tear-filled visits, where the group says they've all formed a tight bond.

Credit: Hawaii Pacific Health

"She's like my family pretty much," says Ho. "I bother her every day. She also updates me every morning just to let me know that they're doing okay. We're emotionally invested in her and Raymond and their family, and it's hard not to be so nosy about how they're doing."

As for how they're doing, Glenn says that he visited Mounga, who did not know she was pregnant when she gave birth, on Thursday, and that she's "doing great" — especially now that Raymond's father has been clued in.

"She was saying, 'How am I going to explain this? How do I call him and say no, no, I'm not pregnant, at least not anymore?'" says Glenn. "She was a little bit nervous about it, but it all went well and her family was there to support her."

Lavinia "Lavi" Mounga and Dr. Dale Glenn | Credit: Hawaii Pacific Health

Bamfield adds that the baby's father — whom Ho says was "super excited and very supportive" — reached out to the group on Facebook, too, to share a special note of gratitude.

"He was like, 'I know that thank you is not even enough, but I just wanted to reach out and say, thank you so much for being there for my baby.' He's very appreciative," says Bamfield. "They all are, but dad was too."

If there's one lesson to be learned from the headline-grabbing ordeal, it's this: make sure you choose your travel buddies wisely.