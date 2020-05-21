Nurse Working on Frontlines of Coronavirus Pandemic Found Dead in His Car: He Was 'a Loving Man'

"This is a very good kid," William Coddington's father said of him

William Coddington, a 32-year-old nurse who was working on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, was found dead in his car on April 25 at a hotel parking lot in Deerfield Beach, Florida, according to his family.

Coddington had been treating coronavirus patients at the north campus of the JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Florida, when he passed away, Reuters reported.

His family and friends told the publication that the registered nurse — who previously struggled with addiction issues and sought treatment at a rehabilitation center more than a decade ago — had been rattled by the fatal COVID-19 cases in his intensive care unit and couldn't attend his 12-step recovery meetings due to the pandemic.

"He couldn’t meet with his sponsor,” his mother Carolyn said. “And his friends, nobody wanted to see him because he worked in a hospital, not even to sit 6 feet apart.”

Coddington became more quiet in his final weeks and would often retreat to his room when he came home from work, according to Carolyn, who said she feared her son would relapse amid the coronavirus crisis.

Coddington and his mother fought on the night of April 24, Reuters reported. Carolyn told the outlet that she and Coddington made up after the argument, though her son headed to a hotel to rest instead of staying at their shared home.

The next morning, Carolyn found Coddington dead in his car at the hotel parking lot. She had driven there after checking her son's phone location and saw that he was not at the hospital.

While Coddington's cause of death has not yet been released, his family suspect he passed away from an overdose, Reuters reported.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office and Broward County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

“Addiction is not a choice, and if you ever run across people who struggle, always be kind. Encourage them, love them, always have compassion not judgement,” Carolyn said during Coddington's virtual funeral on May 6, according to NBC Miami.

Coddington's father Ron told the Palm Beach Post on Wednesday that the family has not received an autopsy report, so it's unclear if his son was related to the coronavirus.

"This is a very good kid. A loving man," he said of Coddington. “But he had his demons.”

On April 13, Coddington shared on his Facebook that his hospital was "rationing" personal protective equipment and the staff was "running out of gowns."

"We are having people make makeshift face shields that end up snapping while in patients rooms," he wrote at the time. "This isn’t my hospitals fault, as I’ve heard this from fellow nurses in different hospital districts."

PEOPLE is out to JFK Medical Center, though a spokesperson for the hospital told Reuters that the facility has “adequate supplies of PPE” and is “taking steps to conserve PPE because we do not know what our future needs will be."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.