'Selfless' Nurse and Mother of 4 Dies Trying to Help Car Crash Victim: 'Our Hearts Are Ripped Out'

A tragic car crash in Kentucky has taken life of a Good Samaritan and the person she was trying to help.

The "double fatal accident" occurred on Monday around 8:30 a.m., on the I-275 in Boone County, the Boone County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. The incident initially involved a single Chevrolet Camaro, but turned into multi-car collision that took the life of two people in separate cars.

Ana Kincart, 36, was killed when she stopped to check up on a driver from a traffic accident that she had witnessed on the Carroll Cropper Bridge, according to her stepfather, Andy Cline.

In a Facebook post, he said that Kincart — a nurse who worked at a VA clinic in Lawrenceburg, Indiana — was waiting for authorities to arrive at the scene when her car was struck by another vehicle.

"Our hearts are ripped out," Cline wrote. "Being a nurse she exited her car to check on the young man in the accident. He was OK but she stay to give a statement to the police. While waiting she was rear ended by two different vehicles killing both she one person who was in the other accident. Please pray for my family."

Kincart is survived by her husband Donnie and four children — Abby, Clhoe, Layla and Tristan — as well as beloved family members, according to her obituary, which described her as a "loving, selfless nurse" who worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

A tribute written by her children was shared in a GoFundMe page set up in support of the family, reading: "Our mother Ana Marie Kincart was an angel on earth, God’s gift to us all — and now she is his."

"She touched every person's life that she walked into. The good and the bad, Ana would be there through it all. Because of this, there will always be a hole in our family where her light once shined," the tribute reads. "For us kids, we have lost our best friend, guide, and savior. She taught us so much about life in such a short time. Above all, Mom taught us how to love and keep faith in our hearts. She was beyond proud to be who she was and encouraged everyone around her to do the same."

"Our mom was the kind of person who could make you feel good about yourself no matter the circumstances," the tribute continues. "'There is something special about every person,' she once wrote in a journal. All she ever wanted was the best life possible for the people she loved."

"At the end of day, all she wanted to do was hold her babies and husband. She did everything for us, and now we are all lost without her here. No one embraced life like she did — her free spirit lifted us up and filled us with joy. Through jokes, sarcasm, and horseplay, Ana had the ability to infect anyone with the happiness she carried. She was like home, a place you never wanted to leave or forget," Kincart's children said.

"We know it’s going to be a long and hard road without her, but we will get through this together like she would have wanted us to. It is inevitable that she will be our guardian angel, always watching us down here on earth and taking care of family — what she loved most. Our beautiful mother is gone, but will she forever be in our hearts until we meet again in heaven. We find hope in the prayer journal she left behind, where her words still linger to comfort us: 'He gives you a new day, a new heart. It doesn’t matter if you are ready or not — when God says it's time, it's time. If you turn towards him, he runs to you and meets you.' "

"We will cry for you, think of you, and never forget our precious memories spent together. We love you, mommy, and can’t wait to come home to you again," Kincart's children added.

Local news station LEX 18 identified the other deceased driver as Brandon L. Hicks, 24.