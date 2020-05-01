Nurse Who Gave Birth After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Fights for Life After Cardiac Arrest

A New York nurse who contracted coronavirus while pregnant is fighting for her life after she went into cardiac arrest, according to a GoFundMe set up for her family.

Sylvia LeRoy, a 35-year-old labor and delivery nurse at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, tested positive for the deadly disease in late March when she was 28 weeks pregnant, the New York Post reported.

Though LeRoy was making progress in her recovery at Mt. Sinai Hospital, things took a turn for the worse when she fell into cardiac arrest on April 12, one week after being taken off a ventilator.

"The arrest lasted 4 minutes and has left her with anoxic brain injury due to lack of oxygen," an update on the family's donation page reads.

Cardiac arrest typically causes people to lose consciousness and can be fatal in minutes. Unlike a heart attack, where there is a blockage of blood flow, cardiac arrest is induced by an electrical malfunction that causes the heart to stop beating altogether, which means blood isn’t flowing anywhere in the body.

"Presently she’s awake but minimally conscious, not able to respond to sounds, touch or commands," the heartbreaking note continued. It's unclear if LeRoy had any pre-existing medical conditions prior to contracting the virus.

While coronavirus can cause symptoms such as fevers, coughing and difficulty breathing, recent data is showing the virus can lead to heart-related problems such as cardiovascular damage, according to Harvard Medical School.

People with underlying medical conditions, including heart disease, obesity, diabetes, liver disease and chronic kidney disease, are at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People ages 65 and older are most at risk of developing life-threatening symptoms.

As of Friday, LeRoy had twice tested negative for COVID-19, according to the GoFundMe.

LeRoy prematurely delivered her daughter, Esther, at 30 weeks gestation. In an interview with the Post, her husband Jeffry said he believes she contracted coronavirus while on the job.

“She did nothing except go to work and then come home to her family,” he said. “She must have picked up the virus from one of her patients.”

Now Jeffry is working to care and comfort the couple's 3-year-old son, Jeremiah, during this challenging time.

“Jeffry is trying so hard to step into the shoes of this caring mom. Their son, Jeremiah, cries for his mommy every night,” LeRoy’s sister, Shirley Licin, told the Post. “He is so used to her being there for him — a wonderful hands-on mom who would take him out to the park and read him his favorite stories."

According to the donation page, LeRoy will now need significant long-term acute cognitive and physical therapy. The GoFundMe has since raised more than $99,000 toward its $200,000 goal.

“She is a lovely woman with a warm, open heart. She would do anything she could for her family and her patients,” Licin told the Post. “Someone who has cared for all these people over the years now needs someone to care for her in return.”

“The next six months are critical for Sylvia,” added Jeffry of the brain injuries his wife suffered. “She needs and deserves the best care possible because she was 100 percent devoted to her job.”

As of Friday, there have been over 1 million cases and 64,184 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to a New York Times database. New York state has seen at least 313,565 cases and 23,841 deaths so far.

While research into coronavirus' effects on pregnancy is still in its early stages, a recent report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests that fetuses can experience "fetal distress" or stillbirth after a mother has become infected with the virus in the second or third trimesters.

