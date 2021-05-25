Numerous People Receive Racist Email After a 'Bad Actor' Created False Walmart Accounts
"We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails. We're looking into our sign up process to ensure something like this doesn't happen again," Walmart tells PEOPLE
Many people took to social media on Monday to speak out after being sent an email from an official Walmart account that contained a racial slur.
On Monday, dozens of people on social media shared images of a "Welcome to Walmart" email they received from the company that included the N-word in place of their name. Screenshots of the NSFW message showed it came directly from a "help@walmart.com" email address.
In a statement sent to PEOPLE, Walmart says the emails were sent from a non-employee who created false customer accounts.
"We discovered that an external bad actor created false Walmart accounts with obvious intent to offend our customers," a company spokesperson says. "We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails."
"We're looking into our sign-up process to ensure something like this doesn't happen again," they continue. "We're also looking into all available means to hold those responsible accountable."
It appeared the person used real email addresses to create accounts with offensive language as the customer name. The "Welcome to Walmart" email is an automatic message sent out by the company once a new user account is made.
A PEOPLE employee also received one of the emails, and the name associated with their Walmart account contained two racial slurs. They were told by the company a fix could take "several weeks."
"I don't use the N-word. Never will. Never been called one either—well, not until 3:08 AM EST when one of the world's largest retailers decided it was time to break the streak?!" a Twitter user named Camille wrote in a post on Momday, which included a screenshot of the NSFW email.
"Yes, this email is real," they continued. "And no I don't subscribe to or shop w/@Walmart but I want answers!"
The company did not reveal how many people were affected by the email or the account changes.