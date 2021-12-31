Number of Homes Destroyed By Colorado Wildfires Could Reach 1,000, Officials Say

The fire is now mostly contained and heavy snow in the area is expected to help

A massive wildfire that broke out in Boulder County, Colorado, Thursday may destroy as many as 1,000 homes as the new year begins, according to the Denver Post.

On Friday morning, PEOPLE reported that more than 500 families had already lost their homes in the blaze. Officials have since shared an update: "I would estimate it's going to be at least 500. I would not be surprised if it's 1,000," said Boulder County Sheriff, Joe Pelle, according to the outlet.

The Washington Post reported that about 34,000 people were forced to flee the towns of Superior and Louisville in Boulder County.

As of midday Friday, no fatalities have been reported, but one first responder and six others have been injured.

Wind-driven wildfires in Colorado Credit: BROOMFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, Colorado State Patrol warned residents on Twitter that there were still active fires in some areas, making it difficult for people to return to their homes.

"Boulder Fires are still active. Do NOT go into burn areas or around barriers. It's for your safety and allows emergency crews to secure the area. Please avoid this area until given the okay," a tweet from the CSP read.

According to CNN, Pelle shared a similar warning: "I know residents want to get back to their homes as soon as possible to assess damage. In many of those neighborhoods that are currently blocked off, it's still too dangerous to return, we saw still active fire in many places this morning, and we saw downed power lines, we saw a lot of risk that we are still trying to mitigate," he said in a news conference.

Officials have yet to determine the exact cause of the blazes, but the sheriff said downed power lines may have sparked the Marshall Fire, according to CNN.

The oulet also reported 6,000 acres have been lost, but the fires are not expected to continue or cause additional significant damage.

"There's still areas burning inside the fire zone around homes and shrubbery and that kind of thing, but we're not expecting to see any growth in the fire. I think we are pretty well contained except for what's happening inside the fire zone," Pelle said.