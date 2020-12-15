New York City should brace for 13 inches of snow, while parts of New Jersey are expected to receive up to 18 inches

Northeast Braces for Major Winter Storm That Could Bring More Than a Foot of Snow

If you live in the Northeast and are dreaming of a winter wonderland before Christmas, Mother Nature has some good news.

A major nor’easter is expected to hit on Wednesday and carry on through Thursday, dropping more than a foot of snow in New York City, and bringing winter weather up the Mid-Atlantic into southern New England.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The storm will begin as a major winter storm in northwest North Carolina and southwest central Virginia, where it will bring freezing rain and ice accumulations between .1 and .2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Then, as it heads north, it is expected to develop into a nor’easter that’ll bring “heavy, wet snow” to the central Appalachians, the interior mid-Atlantic, Long Island and southern New England.

Winter storm warnings alerting residents that they should expect “significant totals of snow” were posted for parts of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Jersey as of Tuesday morning.

New York City should brace for 13 inches of snow, while parts of New Jersey are expected to receive up to 18 inches. Parts of Long Island will be hit with up to 14 inches of snow, while more than a foot is also expected up the coast of Connecticut.

Boston, meanwhile, should brace for anywhere between 8 and 12 inches of snow on Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Confidence is high that this winter storm will result in significant impacts including travel disruptions and power outages,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

RELATED VIDEO: What Exactly Is A Bomb Cyclone?

The large blanket of snow expected in New York City will likely be the first time a single storm has brought the city more than a foot of snow since January 2016, according to CBS News.

The city last year measured just 4.8 inches of snow, reportedly marking the fourth least-snowiest season on record.