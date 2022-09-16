Human Interest North Dakota Woman Exchanged Letters with Queen Elizabeth Every Year on Their Shared Birthday "I could have jumped out of my shoes," Adele Hankey of North Dakota said of the first time she received a birthday card back from Queen Elizabeth when she was crowned in 1953 By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 16, 2022 08:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Queen Elizabeth II shared her birthday with an American pen pal. Before Her Majesty died at age 96 last week, she exchanged laters every year with a North Dakota woman who was born on the same day, according to KFYR. Adele Hankey, of Park River, North Dakota, said she'll miss corresponding with her friend: "Oh absolutely. You miss your pen pals." Hankey sent her first letter to the Queen when she was crowned in 1953. "I could have jumped out of my shoes," she said of receiving a birthday card in return. How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral For the past 70 years, Hankey would reach out on their shared birthday, noting that she made sure to perfect her penmanship, and the Queen always got back to her. "We had a teacher in school that said make your l's long and your e's little. So, we did," she explained. "I asked her for a hat. I was hoping she would send me one. But she sent a lovely picture on her birthday," Hankey added, admitting she doesn't know how many letters they exchanged every year for their birthday tradition, though the two never actually met. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Hankey, who is a cookbook author, noted that: "The recipes the queen liked were with marmalade. And so do I. How about that?" Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 last Thursday. Her death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021. She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, King Charles III, 73, who is now the monarch. RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth's 4 Children Stand Solemn Vigil at Their Mother's Coffin in Historic Moment The Queen's coffin traveled to Westminster Hall in a solemn procession on Wednesday, and it is now lying-in-state for mourners to pay their respects. More than 2,000 people from around the world will gather Monday at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral, before she's laid to rest at Windsor Castle.