North Carolina Woman Welcomes Daughter and Wins Lottery on the Same Day: 'She Brought Me My Luck'

Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, found out she won a $100,000 prize just hours after giving birth

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 10:19 AM
Brenda Gomez Hernandez of Concord NC
Brenda Gomez Hernandez of Concord, North Carolina. Photo: NC Educational Lottery

This North Carolina woman had a lot to celebrate last month!

Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, was already having a day to remember on Nov. 9 when she welcomed a baby girl, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Then, just hours later, she learned she was the winner of a $100,000 prize.

"When I found out I cried," Hernandez, who works as a housekeeper, told lottery officials. "I'm just so excited and happy."

Hernandez, who bought her Quick Pick ticket for $3, won $50,000 in the drawing after matching numbers on four balls and the Powerball, according to lottery officials.

Then, the prize doubled thanks to the 2X Power Play multiplier.

As for her lucky numbers, the Concord mother looked to two very important people in her life for inspiration: her sons.

"I have two sons and I used their birthdays to pick my numbers," she shared.

But on that fateful day, she says she believes her baby girl also had a hand in her good fortune.

"I feel like she brought me my luck," she told lottery officials. "I'm so thankful."

Hernandez claimed her prize on Wednesday and says a large portion of the winnings will go towards paying for her home.

After taxes, lottery officials say she took home $65,015.

