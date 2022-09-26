North Carolina Woman Prints Resume On Cake for Nike Job Application

A woman has gone viral after going above and beyond in a sweet and creative way for a possible job opportunity.

Karly Pavlinac Blackburn, 27, of North Carolina recently sent her resume to Nike — on a cake.

Blackburn, who states on her professional page that she is currently seeking a job in product marketing, brand managing or growth marketing, shared her unique story on LinkedIn.

After learning that Nike was holding a celebration for JDI (Just Do It) Day, she began brainstorming how to get an edible cake with her resume on it from North Carolina to Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Ore.

Blackburn ended up getting help from Instacart delivery driver Denise Baldwin.

"I talked to Denise on the phone and she said to me, 'Karly I know this is important to you, and I will do whatever IT takes to get this cake to where it needs to be,'" Blackburn wrote in her post.

"When Denise was asked to leave the cake on the table at the front desk she said, 'no, I need to see this go in their hands. I promised Karly I would get this cake to the right person,'" Blackburn said. "Denise navigated the Nike campus, all while having a sleeping child in one arm and a ½ sheet cake in the other."

Once the task was completed, Blackburn learned that her determination and creativity motivated the woman who helped her.

"Regardless if I get a job at Nike, the best thing to hear that day was Denise saying, 'You have inspired me. This was meant to be. I am a mom and I am tired of doing Instacart. I know I have more abilities and qualifications to get something better.' I'm so glad this worked for the both of us," Blackburn noted.

"Delivering the cake that day inspired one person. And maybe this post will inspire more. Helping people realize their potential is what I love to do. At the end of the day it's not about the cake at all," Blackburn said. "It is about making things happen and taking a chance outside of the box. Denise did it. She did whatever it took to help me get that cake to Nike. And that is what I do. This is why I am different than the pack."

Thousands of people have seen and commented on Blackburn's post after reading her story.

"This post made me misty. It's an inspiring tale of fierce determination, collaboration and the strength of the human spirit," one commenter wrote. "When you hold a vision and you just keep at it no matter what, the pieces fall into place as they should."

"I love this!" another noted. "Thank you for sharing and what a creative idea!"

Blackburn's efforts have paid off — and she has already connected with an employer at Nike, according to Today.

"I have a few meetings next week, so that's exciting," she said. "Now that this has happened, there are a bunch of companies that are kind of involved in the process. So I'm just trying to figure out where I fit in, what's the right fit culture-wise, and a company that has a good mission and is doing something great not just within their product, but for other people."