North Carolina Woman Prints Resume On Cake for Nike Job Application

"It is about making things happen and taking a chance outside of the box," says Karly Pavlinac Blackburn, who is looking for a job in product marketing, brand managing or growth marketing

By
Published on September 26, 2022 03:51 PM
NC Woman Goes Viral Over Nike Cake For Job Application
Photo: Karly Pavlinac Blackburn/LinkedIn

A woman has gone viral after going above and beyond in a sweet and creative way for a possible job opportunity.

Karly Pavlinac Blackburn, 27, of North Carolina recently sent her resume to Nike — on a cake.

Blackburn, who states on her professional page that she is currently seeking a job in product marketing, brand managing or growth marketing, shared her unique story on LinkedIn.

After learning that Nike was holding a celebration for JDI (Just Do It) Day, she began brainstorming how to get an edible cake with her resume on it from North Carolina to Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Ore.

Blackburn ended up getting help from Instacart delivery driver Denise Baldwin.

"I talked to Denise on the phone and she said to me, 'Karly I know this is important to you, and I will do whatever IT takes to get this cake to where it needs to be,'" Blackburn wrote in her post.

"When Denise was asked to leave the cake on the table at the front desk she said, 'no, I need to see this go in their hands. I promised Karly I would get this cake to the right person,'" Blackburn said. "Denise navigated the Nike campus, all while having a sleeping child in one arm and a ½ sheet cake in the other."

Once the task was completed, Blackburn learned that her determination and creativity motivated the woman who helped her.

"Regardless if I get a job at Nike, the best thing to hear that day was Denise saying, 'You have inspired me. This was meant to be. I am a mom and I am tired of doing Instacart. I know I have more abilities and qualifications to get something better.' I'm so glad this worked for the both of us," Blackburn noted.

"Delivering the cake that day inspired one person. And maybe this post will inspire more. Helping people realize their potential is what I love to do. At the end of the day it's not about the cake at all," Blackburn said. "It is about making things happen and taking a chance outside of the box. Denise did it. She did whatever it took to help me get that cake to Nike. And that is what I do. This is why I am different than the pack."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Thousands of people have seen and commented on Blackburn's post after reading her story.

"This post made me misty. It's an inspiring tale of fierce determination, collaboration and the strength of the human spirit," one commenter wrote. "When you hold a vision and you just keep at it no matter what, the pieces fall into place as they should."

"I love this!" another noted. "Thank you for sharing and what a creative idea!"

Blackburn's efforts have paid off — and she has already connected with an employer at Nike, according to Today.

"I have a few meetings next week, so that's exciting," she said. "Now that this has happened, there are a bunch of companies that are kind of involved in the process. So I'm just trying to figure out where I fit in, what's the right fit culture-wise, and a company that has a good mission and is doing something great not just within their product, but for other people."

Related Articles
Brad Pitt attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train"
Brad Pitt Debuts New Skin Care Line, Credits Ex Gwyneth Paltrow for Getting Him to Wash His Face
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 08: Brad Pitt attends the "Blonde" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Brad Pitt Reveals Who He Thinks Are the 'Most Handsome Men in the World'
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Shares Details Behind Her Fall Collection and Bold Campaign: 'Fashion Is Experimenting'
WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards
Kim Kardashian Launching Private Equity Firm, SKKY Partners, to Help Budding Entrepreneurs
Jeni Bukolt, Mom Shares Relatable Back to School Sign That Reflects How Parents Feel as School Kicks Off
Tired Mom Shares Relatable Back-to-School Photo with the Perfect Sign for Parents
Lizzo Stars in New Instacart Campaign — With a Cameo From Her Mom: 'Somebody Get This Girl a Reality Show' The main campaign shot will not upload in asana so pasting link here: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1E9YlGsIccQaccqJKFF6VvvcQ20zzQXw4
Lizzo Stars in New Instacart Campaign — with a Cameo from Her Mom: 'Somebody Get This Girl a Reality Show'
Mark Hamill Jack in the Box
Mark Hamill Works Jack in the Box Drive-Thru After Getting Fired as a Teen: 'I Had So Much Fun'
francesca teal
Mass. Man Spends Days Searching Sea for Stranger's Missing Wedding Ring — and He Finds It!
allthatglittersonthegram/instagram
Bridal Designer Hayley Paige Officially Changes Her Name to Cheval Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
solange knowles
Solange Has Composed Score for Upcoming New York City Ballet Production
Ashley Tisdale Beauty line; Courtesy Being Frenshe
Ashley Tisdale Launches Bath and Body Care Line Being Frenshe at Target: 'Wellness Is for Everyone'
Young professional social video
TikTok Video Resumes May Be the Next Big Thing in the Job Market — But the Trend Raises Concerns
Inside Nike's Future 50 for Her Event in Los Angeles
Inside Nike's Future 50 for Her Event in Los Angeles
Virginia López Severiano
Woman, 44, Dies After Becoming Stuck in Bread Machine: 'The Best Mother a Girl Could Have'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdtOt8yj_Rb/ naomiosaka's profile picture naomiosaka Verified First time seeing my collection in person 🤯😖😭!!! Such a cool experience, so grateful @nike . You can shop the new collection online now, and make sure you tag me and @nikewomen in your photos, I want to see you all wearing it!🥰 #TeamNike
Naomi Osaka Sees Her New Nike Collection for First Time: 'Such a Cool Experience'
Jessica Leonard
Woman 'Shocked' After Manager Supports Her Showing Off Tattoos in Now-Viral Headshots