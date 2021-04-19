Jessica Embry, a fine arts teacher and orchestra director at Eugene Ashley High School, became distressed while assisting with rescue efforts

North Carolina Teacher Dies Trying to Save 2 Children from Rip Current: 'She Will Be Greatly Missed'

A North Carolina woman died Sunday evening while trying to save two children who were caught in a rip current.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene on Kure Beach around 5:45 p.m. after multiple reports of swimmers in distress, the Kure Beach Police Department said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"In an attempt to rescue the children, several bystanders and members of the Kure Beach Fire Department, entered the water and successfully brought the children to shore," police said in their statement.

Jessica Embry, a fine arts teacher and orchestra director at Ashley High School, became distressed while assisting with rescue efforts.

Emergency crews brought her to shore and attempted to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Kure Beach Police Department commends the heroic efforts and sacrifice made by Jessica Embry, bystanders, and rescuers. Jessica Embry, along with all involved, are credited with saving the lives of the children," their statement concluded.

Ashley High principal Patrick McCarty called Embry a "profound" teacher who will be "greatly missed" a statement to WECT.

"I struggle to speak about this incident to others because of the type of person Jessica Embry was personally and professionally. Ms. Embry worked at our school for nearly nine years as an Orchestra Teacher. Ms. Embry was also a deeply committed advocate for Ashley High School. In addition to her passion in the classroom, she loved the arts and played a significant part in our community," McCarty said, according to the station.

"Ms. Embry's impact was profound and she will be greatly missed by all," McCarty added.

Embry started a group at Ashley High School called "United Sound," which paired disabled students with students in her orchestra class to help them learn how to play music, the New Hanover County school district told WECT.

The group even played the national anthem during Brunswick County's last Special Olympics event, the station reports.