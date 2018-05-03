Deciding where to attend college is a hard decision for most people — but for Jasmine Harrison, the choice was even more difficult.

The 17-year-old North Carolina high school senior — who is getting ready to graduate with an expected 4.0 GPA — was accepted to 113 colleges and universities, according to WFMY. Additionally, Harrison was awarded over $4.5 million in scholarship offers, the outlet reported.

“When I got the first couple in the mail, I was like, ‘Okay, this is really happening.’ I didn’t really think I’d be able to do that,” Harrison told the news outlet.

According to the New York Times, Harrison used both the Common Application and the Common Black College Application to apply to multiple colleges and universities at once.

The common applications made the process more affordable as well, according to WFMY. With help from her high school — The Academy at Smith in Greensboro — she only spent $135 on all of her applications. (The Academy at Smith didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Harrison told the Times that she began applying to schools last September with help from her mother. As she was accepted to schools, Harrison said she decided to apply to more.

“I felt if I can get into all of these,” she told the Times, “what else can I get in?”

Harrison was given full rides to three colleges, she told WFMY. The student was only turned down by two, according to the Times: University of South Carolina and Seton Hall University. The Times reported that Harrison turned down spots at universities as soon as she decided against attending there.

“It was overwhelming at first because there were so many options,” she told the Times. “I could go anywhere, and discover who I am.”

Despite the plethora of options, Harrison opted to go to school in her home state — and close to her hometown. After graduating later this month, she’ll attend Bennett College in Greensboro on a full ride, and major in biology, said WFMY. Harrison told WFMY she hopes to become a NICU nurse.

In April, another high school senior made headlines when he got accepted to all of the top 20 colleges in the United States.

Michael Brown, 17, of Houston, Texas, was accepted into schools including Columbia, Ivy, Princeton and Stanford.

“This is huge,” his mother, Rutledge-Brown, told PEOPLE. “He can do anything he puts his mind to.”