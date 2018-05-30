Thousands of North Carolina Residents Evacuated as Landslides Endanger Lake Tahoma Dam

Officials in McDowell County, North Carolina, are warning residents to “act now to preserve your life” as landslides and floodwaters threaten the Lake Tahoma dam.

The cities of Marion and Old Fort – which have populations of 7,800 and 900, respectively, according to NBC News — and others living below Lake Tahoma are undergoing mandatory evacuations following heavy rainfall of four to six inches over 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

A resulting landslide has “compromised the integrity” of the Lake Tahoma dam, the agency said early Wednesday morning.

The NWS reported that floodwaters “have reached levels not seen since the September 2004 floods associated with Hurricanes Frances and Ivan.”

MCDOWELL COUNTY UPDATE: A landslide has comprised the integrity of Lake Tahoma Dam. MANDATORY EVACUATIONS underway from the Dam at Lake Shore Dr to Lake Tahoma Rd (NC 80) to the confluence of the Catawba River near Resistoflex Rd and Riverside Park. ACT NOW TO PRESERVE YOUR LIFE! — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 30, 2018

McDowell county emergency management reports water is spilling around the sides of Lake Tahoma dam. Evacuations ongoing south of the dam. THIS IS A LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION. HEED ALL EVACUATION ORDERS IMMEDIATELY! If you are not threatened by floodwaters, shelter in place. — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 30, 2018

Those not threatened by floodwaters are instructed to shelter in place and not travel unless they are following evacuation orders.

Shelters for evacuees have been opened at the YMCA in Marion, the Glenwood Baptist Church and Old Fort Baptist Church, according to Weather.com.