These Numbers Helped More Than 2K People Win Lottery Prizes in North Carolina

Zero proved to be the lucky number for a group of North Carolina lottery winners who together pulled in the biggest bucks ever won in a single Carolina Pick 4 drawing.

In total, 2,014 people played the numbers 0-0-0-0, and when those numbers, known as a “quad,” were drawn Saturday, the winners raked in a combined $7.78 million, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a statement.

Nearly half (1,002 people) purchased $1 tickets, which won them $5,000 apiece. Meanwhile, the 1,012 people who bought 50 cent tickets were awarded $2,500 each.

The total winnings just edge out the previous Pick 4 record of $7.5 million, which happened in August 2012 when the numbers 1-1-1-1 were drawn.

The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are just 1 in 10,000, the statement read.

The North Carolina Lottery advised winners to be aware of extended waiting times when they come to claim their prizes due to the large number of winners.

The state recently doled out an even bigger prize earlier this month when a 66-year-old retiree won $344.6 million in the Powerball lottery.

The winner, Charles W. Jackson Jr., said he chose his numbers based on those printed in a fortune cookie his granddaughter brought him from a Vietnamese restaurant.

“You play to win — but you don’t ever expect to win,” Jackson, who opted for the lump sum of $223 million, told WRAL.