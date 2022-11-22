News Chopper Crash Kills Meteorologist and 'Hero' Pilot Who Avoided Traffic as Helicopter Went Down

A news helicopter crash in North Carolina has taken the lives of two WBTV employees.

The crash occurred near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, with meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag onboard.

In a news conference reported by Fox 8, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said there was no mayday or distress call before the chopper went down.

Sergeant C.G. Byrd with North Carolina State Highway Patrol informed the station that the plane crash-landed in a residential area, but no additional injuries were reported.

Chief Jennings said Tayag made "diversionary moves away from the highway to save lives" and called the 20-year veteran a "hero." Tayag began working at WBTV in 2017. He worked with the Total Traffic and Weather Network, the station reported.

According to local police, only two lanes have reopened on I-77 Southbound for commuters while the incident remains under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

WBTV said the station is currently grieving the terrible loss of two of its beloved members.

"We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families," the station said in a statement.

Meyers, who grew up in North Carolina, came to the station after his career took him to Virginia and Texas. He leaves behind a wife, Jillian, and four children.