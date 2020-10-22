N.C. Man Takes Home $200K Lottery Ticket After Going on Mac and Cheese Run

After taxes, Marquetton Carraway of Goldsboro was left with $141,501 from his big lottery win

A North Carolina man's simple venture to a nearby store for some macaroni and cheese left him $200,000 richer.

Marquetton Carraway of Goldsboro decided to satisfy his craving for mac and cheese on Wednesday by hitting up the Madison Market Grill, where he also bought a $5 Mega Bucks scratch-off lottery ticket.

"I was actually going to the store to buy macaroni and cheese to cook,” Carraway told the North Carolina Education Lottery in a press release. "When I got to the counter, the man gave me my change and I was about to walk out the store until something told me to, ya know, buy a ticket."

Once he got home, Carraway scratched off the ticket and realized he won a whopping $200,000. He immediately called his mom to share the good news.

"At the time, she was on a business call,” he said in the release. “And I told her that her business was now over.”

Carraway sent his mom a picture of the ticket and asked her to “make sure I’m not seeing things" — and she confirmed that he had won big.

Carraway claimed his prize the next day at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, walking away with $141,501 after federal and state tax withholdings, the release said.

According to Carraway, he'll be using his winnings to buy a new home and treat his family.

In a statement to TODAY Food, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Education Lottery said, "Mac ’n’ cheese. Chicken wings and teriyaki sauce. Barbecue fixings. All some of the cravings that lottery winners have shared with us as they collected their prizes recently."