N.C. Man Wins $2M Lottery Less Than 2 Years After Scoring $1M Scratch-Off Ticket

A North Carolina man had a premonition that he was going to win the lottery again — nearly two years after he took home $1 million on a $25 scratch-off ticket — and he was right!

Pharris Frank, a 41-year-old construction worker, recently won $2 million on a $20 scratch-off ticket, according to North Carolina lottery officials.

"It's crazy because the day before I won, my buddy was asking me how it felt to win $1 million," he told N.C. Education Lottery. "And I told him that I was going to double it."

The Advance, N.C. resident bought his Diamond Dazzler ticket from Handy House in Morehead City, lottery officials said.

"It's cool because the first time I won it was two miles from my house and this time I was four and a half hours away," Frank said. "What are the chances of me being down there at that exact moment in time?"

The lucky man was still in shock, however, when he told his wife.

"I called my wife and told her, 'I did it again,' " Frank said. "I didn't know if I was dreaming or not."

Frank opted to receive the $1.2 million lump sum payout instead of an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years. He'll take home $855,006 after taxes, officials said.

In 2021, Frank and his now-wife used part of his winnings to pay for their dream wedding.

This time, he said, he'll take her on a nice vacation.