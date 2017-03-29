"My aunt, grandmother and myself came up with the billboard idea," co-owner Eva-Michelle Spicer tells PEOPLE

North Carolina Jewelry Store Responds to Backlash Over Billboard: 'Sometimes, It's OK to Throw Rocks at Girls'

A North Carolina jewelry store is under fire for a controversial billboard that states: “Sometimes, it’s OK to throw rocks at girls.”

Those against the campaign from Spicer Greene Jewelers in Asheville, North Carolina, say the billboard, which is located near Interstate 240, promotes violence against women. Critics such as Chelsea Clinton took to social media to express their outrage as a photo of the sign began to trend online.

And while the co-owner of the store, Eva-Michelle Spicer — who runs the store with her husband Elliott Spicer — has issued an apology on behalf of the company, she says the decision to run the billboard came from three women.

“People assume this company is run by men, but I’m the co-owner along with my husband,” she tells PEOPLE. “And my aunt, grandmother and myself came up with the billboard idea. We decided to use it.”

“I’m a woman and one of the owners and we certainly didn’t mean to offend anyone,” she adds. “Most of us would love to receive these kinds of rocks.”

The store apologized for the ad in a statement on Facebook after the sign sparked a negative reaction.

“To whom we have offended with our recent billboard, please accept our apologies,” the company wrote. “We do not condone violence of any kind toward any being. We are humble enough to realize when we make a mistake and humble enough to realize the context in which we are speaking. We did not intend to cause controversy and our billboard communicated something we did not intend. We intended the billboard as a play on words to encourage the loving act of gift giving and are deeply saddened that it offended anyone.”

Eva-Michelle says that while the billboard has resulted in some criticism, she has also received a lot of support.

“The majority of responses have been positive. My inbox is flooded with messages of support,” she says.