North Carolina Outer Banks Home Collapses Into Ocean in Shocking Video

Two homes located on the sand on a Hatteras Island beach fell into the ocean on Tuesday

Heavy winds and powerful waves brought down a pair of homes in North Carolina this week.

According to the National Park Service, two beachside homes on Hatteras Island, located on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, fell into the ocean on Tuesday. The first home was lost in the morning and was followed by the second later. Both were unoccupied at the time of their collapse.

Images and videos posted by the Cape Hatteras National Seashore showed one of the homes being battered by waves before another video showed the same home floating in the ocean a short time after.

But the destruction on Tuesday isn't the first the area has seen this year — and possibly won't be the last.

In February, another home located in the Outer Banks fell, sending debris "across many miles of beaches before the homeowner, and volunteers in an organized beach cleanup event, were able to remove much of it," the NPS said.

Second house collapses at Cape Hatteras National Seashore Credit: nps.gov

The organization expects other homes in the area may fall in the "near future."

"Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future," David Hallac, superintendent of the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a statement Tuesday.

"We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore," he added.

According to the Outer Banks Voice, the NPS told residents earlier this month that nearly a dozen homes in the area could fall.

The NPS asked residents to use caution while on the beach and in the water as debris spread throughout the area.

"The beach near Ocean Drive is closed and law enforcement officials will close Ocean Drive shortly," NPS said.