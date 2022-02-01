Thousands Evacuate as Fire Rages at N.C. Fertilizer Plant, Officials Warn of 'Potential' Explosion

Over 6,000 Winston-Salem residents have been urged to flee their homes due to an ongoing fire at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant

Over 6,000 people have been told to evacuate their homes amid a fire at a fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The fire broke out Monday evening at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant and continues to burn, authorities said during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour before deciding to abandon the operation "due to the risks of the products that are on site at this facility." Since then, a one-mile radius has been established around the plant, which city residents are being urged to avoid.

"Right now, the fire is still active, and there's still potential for explosion. We're asking all the citizens to evacuate the area for a one-mile radius around it," Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs told reporters on Tuesday morning, according to CNN.

Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said during the news conference that an estimated 500 tons of ammonium nitrate — a chemical compound used to make both fertilizer and explosives — were located on site at the time of the blaze. An additional 100 tons are believed to be in a nearby rail car.

The on-scene hazmat team leader addressed the explosion risk at the press conference, saying there's "about a 36-hour window," which lasts until "sometime tomorrow morning."

Fertilizer plant fire in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Officials have issued an air quality warning, encouraging all nearby residents to stay inside — especially if they have asthma or any other respiratory issues.

"I think the good news is we got through the night safely. Now we move into the next phase of it," Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said during the Tuesday morning press conference. "We have to be very concerned about noxious air and fumes moving out of the site going forward."

Fire officials noted that the situation is being continuously monitored, but that as of Tuesday morning, "we are not at an immediately dangerous-to-life threshold."

The evacuation order has also impacted nearby Wake Forest University.

"Classes, as well as academic and other planned outdoor activities, are canceled today," the school wrote in an alert issued on Tuesday.

"Students on campus or living outside of the one-mile radius are encouraged to stay indoors and keep their windows closed. Please remember to wear face masks when in campus buildings. Expect smoky conditions. Masks are recommended outdoors," they wrote, noting that the evacuation order is currently in place until Wednesday around 11 p.m.

A photo shared by Provost Rogan Kersh on Tuesday morning shows visible smoke darkening the sky.

Meanwhile, about 220 inmates from a nearby minimum-security prison were evacuated overnight, according to CNN.​​

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to authorities.

During the press conference, fire officials said that the fertilizer plant was last inspected in 2021, and that no violations had been found.