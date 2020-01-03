North Carolina Family Discovers Snake Inside Their Oven While Baking Frozen Pizza: 'I Was Queasy'

A North Carolina family was in for an unexpected — and terrifying — surprise while cooking dinner recently.

Amber and Robert Helm had just popped their frozen pizza into the oven when they began to notice the room was filling up with smoke and a vile smell had permeated the air, NBC affiliate WRAL reports.

“The oven started smoking and I told my boys ‘back up’ so I can make sure a fire or anything didn’t happen,” Amber recalled to the outlet.

However, when they opened the oven door, the couple discovered an unbelievable sight: a dead snake baking at the bottom of their oven.

Coiled up beneath the frozen pizza, the dead reptile appeared charred and was enough to disgust any homeowner.

“I looked closely and was like ‘Oh my God! That’s a friggin’ snake,'” Amber said.

“I was queasy and it was creepy … [The smell was] not good,” Robert said. “Nobody likes snakes and nobody likes them when you find them burned in the oven.”

The snake was about 18 inches long and the diameter of a quarter, Robert told The News & Observer.

Though the smell and sight were incredibly nauseating, Amber admitted she felt bad for the reptile who she believes slithered into her home kitchen appliance and was burned to death.

“I’m not happy about the way that the snake died,” she told the News & Observer, adding that his mouth was “wide open” as if he was trying to bite into the pizza. “That’s a sad way to go for any living thing.”

The family eventually removed the serpent from the home but unsurprisingly, opted to pass on eating their pizza.

“We went out to eat. We did not eat the pizza,” Amber explained to WRAL. “I hear a lot of people asking the question. ‘Did we eat the pizza?’ No.”

Since the encounter, Amber and Robert said they’ve also refrained from using the oven and are planning to bring in animal experts to determine where the snake came from and how it ended up in their oven.

“It’s in double-, triple-cleaning mode,” Robert revealed to the outlet. “I cleaned it through a cycle last night. It’s soaking now. The grill grates have been pulled.”

And despite where the serpent came from, Amber said moving forward, the effects of this unexpected visitor will be long-lasting.

“I have two little boys so I’m just so concerned,” she told The News & Observer. “Every time I see a shadow I’m like freaking out.”