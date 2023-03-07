Norfolk Southern Train Conductor Dies in Collision Involving Dump Truck in Ohio

The company confirmed conductor Louis Shuster died when he was struck "by a dump truck as a Norfolk Southern train was moving through a crossing"

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Published on March 7, 2023 05:05 PM
Norfolk Southern train
Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty

A conductor for railroad operator Norfolk Southern was fatally injured Tuesday morning in Ohio. The incident happened as the company is dealing with criticism following two recent derailments in the state.

Norfolk Southern confirmed the death of conductor Louis Shuster in a news release. The company said Shuster was killed when he was struck "by a dump truck as a Norfolk Southern train was moving through a crossing" at the Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property in Cleveland.

"Norfolk Southern has been in touch with the conductor's family and will do all it can to support them and his colleagues," the statement said. "We are grieving the loss of a colleague today. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time."

The National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation, they said in a tweet.

In their statement, Norfolk Southern said it has been in touch with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and union leadership. The company is also working with the Cleveland Police Department.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Shuster's death comes a day after Norfolk Southern announced plans to install 200 temperature detectors along its tracks. The move is part of an effort to enhance safety in the aftermath of the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine and another over the weekend in Springfield, Ohio.

In the case of the East Palestine derailment, the train was pulling 150 cars through the village, located about 50 miles from Pittsburgh and home to over 4,700, when it jumped the rails and toppled over, spilling numerous dangerous chemicals as a result.

Since then, chemical exposure has led to locals being diagnosed with bronchitis and other health conditions.

Per Yahoo News, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is scheduled to testify before a Senate panel on Thursday regarding the East Palestine derailment.

