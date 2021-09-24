Noah Kerridge was last seen April 19, 2021, when he left to go on a walk, and his body was found Wednesday in a river embankment

Body of 20-Year-Old Mich. Man Found 5 Months After Going Missing: 'We Miss You So Much,' Mom Says

The body of Noah Kerridge, the 20-year-old who went missing five months ago in Michigan, has been located by authorities.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the Waterford Police Department confirmed they found Kerridge in a heavily wooded area near the Rouge River Wednesday. Foul play is not suspected, the police department said.

According to NBC News, Kerridge's mom Sarah shared the news in a Facebook group created to gather leads in his missing persons case. She reportedly wrote, "This is not the post I ever wanted to make. Or the news we wanted to hear. Our precious Noah was found an angel today at the young age of 20 yrs old."

"Please give our little family time to process and grieve. I had to tell our kids over the phone which made this even harder. We are all together and taking this day by day," she added, then thanking police and "everyone for the prayers, shares, and help with the flyers."

"Mama loves you Noah," she continued. "We miss you so much. One day we will see you again."

Local news outlets WJBK and the Oakland Press reported that police found Kerridge's body near an embarkment near an intersection where a Meijer grocery store is. Investigators determined that he had bought something at that store. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Kerridge had last been seen Monday, April 19, 2021, at about 5 p.m. in Waterford Township, Michigan, according to NBC News. He had left to go on a walk alone, he told his dad Keith at the time.