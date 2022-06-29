Frederick County Fire and Rescue said more than 100 personnel arrived to fight the fire

No One Hurt After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Maryland Summer Camp

A massive fire burned at the dining hall for a boy's camp in Maryland on Wednesday while camp was in session, authorities say.

The 2-alarm blaze broke out just before 7:30 a.m. at Camp Airy in Thurmont, according to a news release from Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

More than 100 personnel arrived to fight the fire, which was confined to the original building, the department said in a pair of posts on Facebook.

The building is believed to have been empty when the fire began. Crews were able to get the fire under control by noontime, per Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

No one was injured, and neither staff nor campers were in the area when the fire broke out, the department said.

In a statement to parents, obtained by ABC affiliate WJLA, camp staff confirmed that "all campers, counselors and staff are safe and accounted for."

A representative for Camp Airy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Camp Airy is an overnight camp for Jewish boys entering grades 2 through 12, according to its website.

The Frederick County Emergency Communications Center first received calls about Wednesday's fire at Camp Airy around 7:27 a.m., according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue. Units reportedly saw smoke upon arriving at the facility on Old Camp Airy Road.

A second alarm was requested just before 7:45 a.m., per the department's initial post. Units from both Maryland and Pennsylvania responded to the call.

Photos of the fire posted to Facebook by Frederick County Fire and Rescue show smoke and flames pouring out of the building as crews worked to douse the fire.

Camp Airy said in its statement that it is "too early to tell the extent of the damage" caused by the blaze.

The dining hall, also known as "the White House," was commonly used as a meeting place for campers. The camp described it as "a hub of activity" in its letter to parents.

"We want to applaud our counselors and senior staff for keeping our campers calm and safe throughout this event, and thank the first responders who remain on site for clean-up efforts," the camp said, per WJLA-TV.

Several activities are being relocated as a result of the fire, but Camp Airy promised to continue to feed campers "on time" and "with the quality meals" expected of the camp.

"What is important to know is that no one has been hurt, and camp will move forward with the full slate of activities," the camp said in its letter to parents.

An investigation into Wednesday's fire is ongoing, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said in its release.