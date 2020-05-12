Teacher Makes Thousands of Face Shields for Medical Workers Fighting Coronavirus, Including Son

"Every one of these that we get in a medical worker's hands can help save their life,” Jim Hofmann tells PEOPLE

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, all Jim Hofmann could think about was his son, Justin.

The energetic 29-year-old is a third year medical resident at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, a state with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, according to The New York Times.

“For two nights I couldn't sleep — my son and his work were just heavy on my mind,” Hofmann, 59, tells PEOPLE. "I just kept thinking, ‘What could I do?'”

The answer came in an email late one night in March from Rohan Sawhney, a student at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School whom Hofmann had met online more than a year ago over their shared interest in 3D printers.

Sawhney was panicked, Hofmann recalls. He was seeking personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers treating coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, but there was a dangerous shortage, and the number of infected was growing every day. Then came a thought: What if they 3D-printed face shields?

Hofmann could. As a STEM teacher at Newton High School, he had access to two 3D printers in the classroom, plus the one in his basement. In between teaching online classes, he began printing hundreds of clear plastic face shields and delivering them to local hospitals and nursing homes.

Image zoom Courtesy Jim Hofmann

His small operation, which was first reported by The Record newspaper, has grown into a community-wide effort, with several local businesses pitching in to help: Gravity Design Works, a local sign company, has offered its laser to cut plastic material into face shields, while Kuiken Brothers, a building materials supplier, has assisted with pick up and delivery. Many others have donated money, time and materials.

As of Tuesday, Hofmann and his crew have produced more than 4,000 shields. They're hoping to hit 5,000 by the end of the month.

Image zoom Courtesy Christine Hofmann

“Weeks ago, I would have been happy if I could have just made a thousand,” Hofmann says. “We feel like every one of these that we get in a medical worker's hands can help save their life."

Meanwhile, across the state, Justin is continuing to treat clinic patients out of Newark's University Hospital, helping doctors, nurses and other staffers who are treating COVID-19 patients when he can.

Life seems better than it was a month ago, he says, but it’s still far from normal. Most of his clinic work is done remotely from home as the hospital strives to minimize how many staffers are exposed to the virus.

Around the hospital, his dad has become somewhat of a celebrity. “Nurses will come up to me and say they were using a ‘Hofmann mask’ this morning and thank the family,” Justin says. “They’re so grateful, it’s really wonderful to see.”

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has hit home for Hofmann in more ways than one: many of his students, too, are essential workers, reporting to grocery stores after class to help people safely get the supplies they need.

“They’re happy to go to work, they think it’s important,” he says.

Justin echoed his father’s sentiments: “It’s one of the things we can learn from tragedies: seeing ordinary people come together to help each other.”

The reminder is permanently etched on every face shield Hofmann makes: “Lovingly crafted by many thankful hands in Newton, NJ, USA. Stay safe!”