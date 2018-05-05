New Jersey School Superintendent Arrested After Allegedly Repeatedly Pooping on School's Field

New Jersey superintendent Thomas Tramaglini was arrested after he was allegedly spotted defecating on Holmdel High School’s track and football field.

Police arrested Tramaglini early Tuesday while he was running on the Holmdel High School track, according to ABC News.

In a statement on Facebook, the Holmdel Township Police Department wrote high school coaches and staff “were finding human feces on or near the area of the High School track/football field on a daily basis.”

When school officials began monitoring the area, a school resource officer and school staff were “able to identify a subject responsible for the acts,” the statement continued, adding the 42-year-old was “charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public.”

Tramaglini has not commented on the charges. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

On Tuesday, the Kenilworth Board of Education announced that “Dr. Tramaglini requested and was granted a paid leave from the district,” clarifying that “leaves can only be without pay in the face of indictments or tenure charges, as a matter of state law.”

“Effective immediately, Brian Luciani, our Director of Academics, will assume the responsibilities of the office of superintendent of schools,” they continued.

Thomas Tramaglini Holmdel Police Department

The superintendent was earning about $147,504 a year, according to NJ.com. The outlet reports leave would be unpaid if he was indicted or facing tenure charges.

Tramaglini served as superintendent of Kenilworth Public Schools in New Jersey, a neighboring school district to Holmdel High School, which is under the jurisdiction of the Holmdel Township Public School district.

Taking over for him in the interim is Brian Luciani, director of academics at Kenilworth Public Schools, according to ABC News.

The principal of Holmdel High School, William Loughran, had no comment on Tramaglini’s arrest or incidents, the outlet reports.

Tramaglini is scheduled to appear in Holmdel Municipal Court on May 7, according to The Independent.