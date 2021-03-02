Joanna Jimenez leaves behind newborn Ashton, as well as sons Christian, 18 months, and Jordan, 15

New Jersey Mom of 3 Dies of COVID After Giving Birth in Emergency Delivery

A New Jersey mother of three is dead of COVID-19 after an undergoing an emergency delivery.

Joanna Jimenez had an emergency delivery on Feb. 13 because of her condition due to COVID-19, but didn't survive long enough to hold her baby boy before she died, ABC 7 reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jimenez first became ill with COVID-19 at eight months pregnant.

"I'm just trying to stay strong," Jimenez's husband Chad Augustus told the news station, adding, "Every day I want to let my emotions out, but I'm trying to stay strong for the kids and the family."

In addition to newborn Ashton, Jimenez is survived by sons Christian, 18 months, and Jordan, 15.

Jimenez's best friend, Cynthia Sanchez, organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the siblings "while they try to navigate life without their beloved matriarch."

"It is with heavy hearts that we regretfully have to mourn the untimely passing of a loving mother, daughter, sister, friend and the beautiful joyful soul of Joanna Jimenez," Sanchez wrote in the GoFundMe. "She is a light of love, peace, and positivity which illuminated everyone around her."

"To say the least, she had so much life to live, love to give, and memories to make," Sanchez added.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than $43,500 toward its $50,000 goal.

Jimenez's brother John told ABC 7 that he is "proud" of his sister for "the woman she became after she had kids," adding that the mom of three "dedicated her life to making sure her kids were good."

Sister Jacqueline Diaz added that the family will "celebrate her life each and every day."

Though the overall risk is low, pregnant women are at a higher risk of death and severe illness from COVID-19 than women who are not pregnant, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control published in November.