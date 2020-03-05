N.J. Dads Supporting Their Daughters at Cheer Competition Perform Their Own Original Routine

Image zoom The Daddy Bolts Linden-Boro Chargers Cheerleading/Facebook

They’ve got spirit, yes they do!

A group of New Jersey dads recently went the extra mile to show support for their young daughters, who were participating in a cheerleading competition with the Linden-Boro Chargers, by performing their own routine for the packed gymnasium.

The Daddy Bolts, as they coined themselves, showed off their spirit, strength and moves during the thrilling routine on Sunday, which was captured in a video and posted to the Linden-Boro Chargers’ Facebook page.

From an impressive array of lifts, cartwheels and backflips, the dads had the crowd captivated and cheering throughout their nearly three-minute performance on the mat.

“It’s time we share the best performance of the day⚡️ Way to go Daddy Bolts ❤️ You were all awesome ⚡️” the Lindenwold, Camden County-based cheer organization wrote beside the video, adding the hashtags “#Cheerdads” and “#Girldad“

The Chargers proudly added that the dads “had the whole stands on their feet” and were “doing it for the kids.”

As it turns out, “doing it for the kids” was exactly how this routine came to be.

According to WCAU, one of the Linden-Boro Chargers coaches suggested that the fathers form a team and perform a cheer routine at the March 1 competition — and the idea was something that the supportive fathers could not resist.

“You can’t say ‘no’ because it’s for the kids,” one dad, Amit Darji, told the outlet. “You want to empower the girls.”

Over the last month and a half, the dads practiced for 90 minutes each week, learning how to master all the cheer moves, including basket tosses, tumbling, lifts, pyramids and stunts, WPVI reported.

Despite having no prior experience with cheerleading — the dads work as police officers, firefighters and military personnel, among other professions, according to NBC News — they dedicated all their focus toward nailing the routine for their daughters.

During that six-week period, the fathers said they were amazed at how much work it took to learn and master the cheer routines.

“I definitely have a new profound respect for my daughters with practicing and going out onto the mat and doing this,” cheer dad Jason Shafer told WCAU. “[The girls] are doing incredible things out here.”

Shafer also noted how he was pleasantly surprised at how much he enjoyed the process.

“I never expected it to be this much fun,” he told the outlet.

Coach Rachel Amato echoed the fathers’ sentiments to WPVI, telling the outlet, “When we had our first practice a few weeks ago, we didn’t know what to expect. None of these guys have cheered before or have any prior experience.”

“They all were just doing this for their daughters,” Amato added. “After the first practice, they all said they have a new respect for cheerleaders because this stuff isn’t easy.”

Once Sunday rolled around, it was finally time for the dads to show off the fruits of their labor.

Wearing matching red shirts that read “Daddy Bolts,” along with black athletic shorts and matching mid-calf socks, the group gave their all while flipping, cheering and jumping around on the mat to music.

“Now we’re like a brotherhood, we’re a family too,” dad Darnell Rippey told WCAU.

Their daughters were equally pleased with the performance, with one young cheerleader telling NBC News, “It just puts a big smile on my face and just makes me so happy.”

With one impressive routine under their belt, the Daddy Bolts are already looking forward to taking the mat again in the future.

“We’re getting ready for next year,” Rippey told WCAU. “We’ve got bigger and better things coming.”

Added Amato to WPVI: “Watching them come together and see the dedication and commitment they all have is really awesome. They are the epitome of a #girldad and they can’t wait for the next one!”