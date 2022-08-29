N.J. Dad Who Went Missing During Family Camping Trip to Pennsylvania Found Dead

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Adrien Hachey's four sons after his death

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on August 29, 2022 09:12 AM
Please help us raise money to assist Adrien and Renee's four sons (Reid 16, Nate 14, Alec 11, and Evan 9)
Photo: Gofundme

A New Jersey man who went missing during a family camping trip in Pennsylvania was found dead near the area where he disappeared from.

Last Sunday, Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was reported missing after his family woke up at their campsite in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, and could not find him around 10:24 a.m. local time, Pennsylvania State Police told Patch and NJ1015.com.

Law enforcement officials began searching for Hachey, 43, soon after, according to Patch, as well as the Hazle Township Fire and Rescue, local dive teams and Northeast Search and Rescue.

"The investigation into Adrien Hachey resulted in him being located deceased the day after he went missing at a camp site in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania," police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "The search included various first responder agencies along with land and water search and rescue operations."

One day after he was initially reported missing, Hachey was then found dead in a small body of water near where he was camping with his four sons and girlfriend, as well as her three children, NJ1015.com reported.

Police tell PEOPLE that his cause of death has been listed as accidental. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends during this difficult time," they said in a statement.

An obituary for Hachey posted to Legacy.com shared that he worked as a union mason for 25 years before his death. "He enjoyed camping, motor-sports, and spending time with his family," the obituary reads.

Hachey's obituary requests that mourners consider donating to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his sons' education after his death.

"Adrien loved his boys deeply and would want to ensure their successful futures," reads the description on the GoFundMe page, which appears to have been created on behalf of the children's grandparents. "Donated funds will be kept in trust by the boys' grandparents Rheal and Rose-Marie Hachey to cover a portion of what's needed for the boys' educations."

The GoFundMe page has raised $14,880 of its stated $50,000 goal as of Monday morning. Hachey's eldest son, Reid, is 16 years old, while siblings Nathan, Alec and Evan are 14, 11 and nine, respectively, according to the GoFundMe page.

