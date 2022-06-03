N.J. College Student Gets More Than Her Degree When Her Boyfriend Proposes on Stage at Graduation

A Montclair State University graduate thought she was receiving a special honor at her commencement ceremony, but then her boyfriend got down on one knee

Graduation day was extra special for one Montclair State University student this year.

Kathy Fevrius, a graduate of the College of Education and Human Services, was called to the stage on Thursday to receive what she thought was a special honor from faculty, the New Jersey school tells PEOPLE.

Much to her surprise, after being told a "special someone" would be presenting her with the honor, her boyfriend, Hendy Joseph, walked up to her carrying a bouquet of flowers — and a ring.

"Kathy, no words can express my love for you. I love you," he said before getting down on one knee, prompting cheers and applause from the crowd, which included 350 students and their loved ones.

To the delight of everyone in attendance, Fevrius — who had a big smile on her face throughout the entire proposal — said yes.

Of course, even though Fevrius had no idea what was coming, there were a few people in on the plan — including the bride-to-be's best friend.

Speaking with NJ.com, the graduate said that she had previously told her friend that she thought getting engaged at graduation could be nice.

That friend then passed the information along to Joseph, who spent months organizing the surprise with school officials, according to a news release from the university.

"He's so caring. Oh my goodness," she told NJ.com. "I love him."

N.J. College Student Gets More Than Her Degree at Graduation When Her Boyfriend Proposes on Stage Kathy Fevrius | Credit: Mike Peters for Montclair State University

The couple, who started dating seven months ago, met at a church in New Jersey, according to the outlet. While Fevrius may not have known right away that Joseph was the one, he had his sights set on marriage from the beginning.

"I knew that one day she would be my wife," he told Montclair State University.

About a year later, once he told her how he felt, Joseph got some good news: "After seeking the Lord's approval on her end and me being persistent on my end," he said, "Kathy agreed to give me a chance and allow me in her life."

"She is literally a gift sent from Heaven," he told the school. "Kathy is the definition of a soulmate, pure love and affection."

As for what's next, the couple will have a "planned engagement" ceremony at their church on June 25, per NJ.com — an event that was already on the books before her graduation.

N.J. College Student Gets More Than Her Degree at Graduation When Her Boyfriend Proposes on Stage Hendy Joseph and Kathy Fevrius | Credit: Mike Peters for Montclair State University

Without giving anything away about their wedding plans, the bride-to-be shared that they're already looking forward to traveling together as newlyweds.

"I would love to have my honeymoon in Paris," she told NJ.com.