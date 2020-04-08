N.J. Closes All County and State Parks After More Than 200 People Die of Coronavirus in One Day

Image zoom Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/AP

All state and county parks in New Jersey have been closed by Gov. Phil Murphy due to an apparent failure by the state’s residents to follow social distancing guidelines.

Murphy said at a briefing on Tuesday he did not come to the decision “lightly,” but felt obligated to act for the people of New Jersey, which has the second most number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country.

“We have seen far too many instances where people are gathering in groups in our parks erroneously thinking since they’re outside, social distancing doesn’t matter,” he said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. We understand staying at home is hard, we get that, and that you need to get some fresh air. But you must do this close to home. Take a walk or bike ride in your neighborhood or any park in your town that is open.”

The executive order came the same day Murphy said on Twitter that 232 people in New Jersey had died over the past 24 hours.

The governor said that closure of municipal parks would depend upon each municipality, but urged people not to travel to parks in other towns if theirs were closed.

“We need 100 percent compliance to flatten the curve, and unfortunately, that now requires us to take this step,” he said. “And again, don’t think that I take this action lightly. Some of my fondest memories with my own children and [wife] Tammy are beautiful spring days in parks playing soccer, going for a run, enjoying our family. But my focus and our focus, our sole mission right now, is the health of every New Jersey family. And we must not just flatten this curve, we must crush this curve.”

Murphy’s executive order said that residents have continued to crowd state parks despite verbal warnings and orders, ejections and citations from law enforcement.

He also noted that he feared crowds would only increase as weather improved and the spring holiday season approached.

As of Wednesday morning, New Jersey had 44,416 cases and 1,232 deaths attributed to coronavirus, according to The New York Times.

Murphy said on Twitter Tuesday that the state also had just over 7,000 hospitalizations, including 1,651 people in critical care — 94 percent of whom were on ventilators.

