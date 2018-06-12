E3: Nintendo Announces 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' and New 'Mario Party' Game for Switch

Looks like parents everywhere are going to have a busy holiday season this year, thanks to Nintendo.

The video game company dropped some major news during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and the biggest bombshell was their showcase for next iteration of the Super Smash Bros. series, which the company has dubbed Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The game will feature every character from past Super Smash Bros. games — spanning all the way back to the very first edition for the Nintendo 64 in 1999. This comes out to over 60 fighters, including Nintendo’s legendary plumber, Mario, as well as Princess Peach, Pikachu and three different versions of Zelda’s Link. But the characters aren’t simply being copied and pasted into the game, as Nintendo has updated many of them with new costumes, features and mechanics — so this is far more than just a fresh coat of paint.

Nintendo

Aside from the past characters who are appearing in the game, there will be a few new but familiar faces making their debut in Super Smash Bros., like the iconic villain, Ridley, from Nintendo’s Metroid series, and Princess Daisy from the Mario franchise, who will finally be a playable character after she was only featured as a trophy in past games.

Princess Daisy Nintendo

Nintendo also announced the game will feature an eight-fighter multiplayer mode, and players will be able to use GameCube controllers with the help of a USB adapter. (Though the GameCube was released in 2001, its controllers have proven to be the favorite of Smash fans ever since.)

Nintendo

Naturally, Nintendo fans took to social media to express their excitement about the big news.

They done freed everybody, Super Smash Bros Ultimate is so beautiful — WOLF IS FREE!!! (@shofu) June 12, 2018

i'm sorry, old peach can't come to the phone right now. why? oh, cause she's dead! pic.twitter.com/B6lavazUEx — eric van allen (@seamoosi) June 12, 2018

Every fighter ever in a Smash game is a playable character in the new Super Smash Bros. Ahhhhhhhhhhhh, Wolf is back pic.twitter.com/2yyCgAlnau — IAmProblematiQ💖💜💙 (@IAmProblematiQ) June 12, 2018

i've said this before and i'm saying it again: smash bros is straight up Customer Satisfaction: The Video Game — tim rogers (@108) June 12, 2018

Nintendo announcing the Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster pic.twitter.com/qPa4UPg4HG — Adam Moussa (@adamjmoussa) June 12, 2018

Smash Ultimate, which hits stores on December 7, will be the first Super Smash Bros. game released on the Nintendo Switch, the company’s game-changing console that has been a major hit since it was released at the beginning of 2017. Nintendo is on track to sell 20 million units by the end of 2018, adding to the company’s comeback story after its last console, the Wii U, sold just under 14 million during its entire lifespan and was widely considered a flop.

Come the Christmas shopping season, Smash Ultimate won’t be the only Nintendo title for families to choose from, as the company also announced that its classic multiplayer game, Super Mario Party, will also be making its way to Switch.

The game uses virtually every feature available to the Switch, such as motion-control and being able to break off into teams when using two consoles at the same time. Not only that, players can link Switch screens together so they can arrange the screens how they want, say, on a table, and the console will then change the level to fit the arrangement. This will help to add some variety and keep levels fresh for a long time to come.

Super Mario Party will drop on October 5, just in time for the approaching holiday season.

Aside from these huge titles, Nintendo also announced the massively popular game, Fortnite, would be made available on Switch on Tuesday, and Pokemon fans can rejoice that Pikachu is getting a proper game on the console with Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Evee.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo runs from June 12 to June 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.