'How's This for a Baby Boom?' 9 Nurses at a Maine Hospital are Pregnant at the Same Time!

A Maine hospital is gearing up to welcome a new batch of little ones. And, this time, the nurses are the patients!

Nine nurses in Maine Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit are all pregnant at the same time and are expected to give birth within three months of one another, officials with the Portland hospital announced in a Facebook post.

“How’s this for a baby boom?” the statement reads. “Nine of our nurses… are expecting babies between April and July! Congratulations!”

Alongside the post, officials shared a photo of eight of the nine nurses. All the women sported wide smiles and held up signs that shared their due dates.

“After each one of us started to say, ‘We’re pregnant,’ I think it was a happier announcement each time, and we’re all there for each other,” nurse Erin Grenier told WMTW.

The women said they plan to be there for one another throughout their pregnancies, even supporting through their deliveries.

“It’s really nice coming to work and seeing other people who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together,” nurse Amanda Spear told the station.

One nurse told NBC News that the women had all been friends before the pregnancies, and are excited to go through their respective journeys together. Another nurse recalled the moments they all learned several of them were pregnant at the same time, noting that she could only react with one word: “Whoa!”

“Between all of these babies and some of us have other children I think we probably could field a football team,” another joked.

The situation is the latest in a string of baby booms that have made headlines in recent months. Last summer, 16 intensive care nurses were pregnant at the same time at at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. Months earlier, five staffers at Franklin Park Pediatrics in Toledo, Ohio, went through pregnancies together.